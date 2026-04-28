After Kamal Haasan, Mammootty refuses to comment on Vijay's political career with TVK ahead of TN election results

Malayalam star Mammootty was spotted at the Chennai airport on Tuesday morning. Dressed in a blue shirt, traditional mundu (dhoti) and sunglasses, the actor was walking by when the media present there asked him, “How do you view Vijay’s entry into politics?” He asked them to repeat the question. When they did, he smiled and replied, “Onnume theriyatha (I don’t know).” When the press insisted, he repeated that he didn’t know.

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has forayed into politics with the Tamil Nadu 2026 Assembly polls. Ahead of the election results on May 4, he even visited the Tiruchendur Murugan temple to seek blessings. Mammootty, who is in Chennai to promote his upcoming film Patriot, was asked about Vijay’s entry into politics. Here’s how he responded.

When Kamal Haasan refused to comment on Vijay Ahead of the elections, in March this year, Kamal was asked about Vijay potentially contesting from Perambur. He had replied with a smile, “Why do I care? I have my own work to focus on.” He also told the press, “Shooting will begin only after the elections. I have my political work, and I also have to act in the film,” referring to his upcoming film KH x RK with Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar.

When Rajinikanth refused to comment on Jana Nayagan delay When Vijay announced his entry into politics in 2024, Rajinikanth seemed more than happy, congratulating the actor. When the press asked him about it, he said ‘congratulations’ twice. In April this year, when he was asked about the delay in the release of Jana Nayagan, he instantly replied, “I don't want to comment on that.” When the film was leaked online in HD, the star publicly condemned it.

Before that, Aadhav Arjuna, general secretary of TVK, alleged that the DMK family had threatened Rajinikanth from entering politics. He had said, “The DMK family threatened Mr Rajinikanth and ensured that he did not enter politics.” The Tamil star announced in 2020 that he would venture into politics, but cancelled plans amid a health scare. Responding to the claim, he wrote in a note, “Time doesn’t speak, but it waits and gives the answer.”

Vijay contested the election for the first time with his TVK party, and the results will be announced on May 4. His final film, H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan, was supposed to be released in theatres in January but was postponed indefinitely due to a delay in CBFC certification.