‘Why should I care?’: Kamal Haasan says he has more to focus on than Vijay's political career ahead of TN elections
Kamal Haasan spoke to the press in Chennai about his career in politics and upcoming film with Rajinikanth. This was his response when asked about Vijay.
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan spoke to the press on Friday about his film and political career. Amid talks of an alliance with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu, the actor had a flippant reaction when asked about fellow actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay. (Also Read: Chief electoral officer calls circumstances of Vijay's film Jana Nayagan unprecedented as Tamil Nadu elections approach)
Kamal Haasan on Vijay’s political career
Kamal was asked by a reporter what he thinks about Vijay potentially contesting from Perambur. He replied with a smile, “Why do I care? I have my own work to focus on.” He also told the press, “Shooting will begin only after the elections. I have my political work, and I also have to act in the film,” referring to his upcoming film KH x RK with Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar.
This comes amid Aadhav Arjuna, general secretary of TVK, alleging that the DMK family threatened Rajinikanth from entering politics. He had said, “The DMK family threatened Mr Rajinikanth and ensured that he did not enter politics.” The Tamil star announced in 2020 that he would venture into politics, but cancelled plans amid a health scare. Responding to the claim, he wrote in a note, “Time doesn’t speak, but it waits and gives the answer.”
As clips of Kamal's statement began circulating, many believed he could have wished Vijay well. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “Why so much vanmam (hatred) KH sir? Why can’t you be the bigger person and wish someone from your fraternity good wishes for his political career?” Another joked, “This was expected from you, my lord.” Another slammed, “What a part-time politician, la.”
Kamal also told the press that he’s continuing talks with the DMK on seat sharing for the assembly elections. “I have come for that only; it's still going on. I will update you all on it,” he said. When asked about the DMK giving fewer seats to allies, he added, “I feel this is my duty, that it's not important what I get. But this (DMK-led alliance) is much needed for the country. That's the same reason we are continuing in DMK Alliance.”
Vijay’s foray into politics
Tamil Nadu has a history of actors venturing into politics, with personalities like MG Ramachandran, Jayalalithaa, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Vijayakanth and others making their mark. Now, Vijay plans to contest the TN elections on April 23 via his TVK party. He has been holding rallies across the state to speak to the people about his manifesto.
As the Model Code of Conduct kicks in, the chances of his final film, Jana Nayagan, hitting the screens before the elections are slim. The film was supposed to be released in theatres in January for Pongal, but was delayed by the CBFC. The H Vinoth-directorial is yet to be certified and will most likely be released after the election results are announced. Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik recently told the press that the Election Commission of India will take a call on the film after its certified.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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