‘Why should I care?’: Kamal Haasan says he has more to focus on than Vijay's political career ahead of TN elections

This comes amid Aadhav Arjuna, general secretary of TVK, alleging that the DMK family threatened Rajinikanth from entering politics. He had said, “The DMK family threatened Mr Rajinikanth and ensured that he did not enter politics.” The Tamil star announced in 2020 that he would venture into politics, but cancelled plans amid a health scare. Responding to the claim, he wrote in a note, “Time doesn’t speak, but it waits and gives the answer.”

Kamal was asked by a reporter what he thinks about Vijay potentially contesting from Perambur. He replied with a smile, “Why do I care? I have my own work to focus on.” He also told the press, “Shooting will begin only after the elections. I have my political work, and I also have to act in the film,” referring to his upcoming film KH x RK with Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar.

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan spoke to the press on Friday about his film and political career. Amid talks of an alliance with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu, the actor had a flippant reaction when asked about fellow actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay . (Also Read: Chief electoral officer calls circumstances of Vijay's film Jana Nayagan unprecedented as Tamil Nadu elections approach )

As clips of Kamal's statement began circulating, many believed he could have wished Vijay well. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “Why so much vanmam (hatred) KH sir? Why can’t you be the bigger person and wish someone from your fraternity good wishes for his political career?” Another joked, “This was expected from you, my lord.” Another slammed, “What a part-time politician, la.”

Kamal also told the press that he’s continuing talks with the DMK on seat sharing for the assembly elections. “I have come for that only; it's still going on. I will update you all on it,” he said. When asked about the DMK giving fewer seats to allies, he added, “I feel this is my duty, that it's not important what I get. But this (DMK-led alliance) is much needed for the country. That's the same reason we are continuing in DMK Alliance.”

Vijay’s foray into politics Tamil Nadu has a history of actors venturing into politics, with personalities like MG Ramachandran, Jayalalithaa, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Vijayakanth and others making their mark. Now, Vijay plans to contest the TN elections on April 23 via his TVK party. He has been holding rallies across the state to speak to the people about his manifesto.

As the Model Code of Conduct kicks in, the chances of his final film, Jana Nayagan, hitting the screens before the elections are slim. The film was supposed to be released in theatres in January for Pongal, but was delayed by the CBFC. The H Vinoth-directorial is yet to be certified and will most likely be released after the election results are announced. Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik recently told the press that the Election Commission of India will take a call on the film after its certified.