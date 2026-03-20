Chief electoral officer calls circumstances of Vijay's film Jana Nayagan unprecedented as Tamil Nadu elections approach
Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan was supposed to hit screens in January for Pongal but was delayed due to no certification from the CBFC.
Actor and TVK chief Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, was supposed to be one final celebration for his fans in theatres this Pongal before he enters politics. However, the film that was supposed to hit screens in January was delayed due to no certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Now that the Tamil Nadu elections approach and the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) kicks in, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik says the ball is in the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) court.
Election Commission to decide Jana Nayagan’s release?
CEO Archana spoke to the press on Thursday to brief them on the preparations underway for the TN elections on April 23. When asked if the MCC will even permit Jana Nayagan to be released now, even if the film is certified by the CBFC, she called it an “interesting question”.
Archana also stated that the situation surrounding Vijay’s film is “unprecedented” and that the ECI will have to take a final call on the film's release during or before the elections. She also stated that the ECI will take appropriate action. This means that no final decision on the film’s potential release might be made without clearance.
CBFC fails to show up to watch Jana Nayagan?
This comes amid news earlier this week that the CBFC failed to turn up in Chennai to watch a revised version of Jana Nayagan to certify it, as per The Week. A conflicting report by DT Next states that the film has been sent to the ECI for review after the CBFC watched it in Mumbai. The filmmakers haven’t publicly announced anything about the certification process.
The Week reported that the certification board first postponed the film's review from March 9 to 17, Tuesday. Then, Jeevitha Rajasekhar and TS Nagabharna reportedly did not turn up to watch it in Chennai. DT Next reported that the CBFC watched the film in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, and a source from the film’s team questioned why the ECI needs to review the film, which they don’t plan on releasing till election results are announced.
Jana Nayagan was supposed to hit screens on January 9 before Pongal, but the film was postponed as the CBFC did not provide certification. While the producers claim they were verbally informed that the film would be certified UA 16+, the CBFC claims that a member of the examining committee filed a complaint that the film could ‘hurt sentiments’. A revising committee has yet to watch and certify the film despite the producers approaching the court for relief.
H Vinoth's Jana Nayagan stars Vijay, Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in lead roles.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.