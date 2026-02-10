Jana Nayagan producer withdraws petition against CBFC from Madras HC; what this means for Vijay film's release date

On Tuesday, the Madras High Court permitted the producer of Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan, KVN Productions, to withdraw their petition, which sought direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant a censor certificate to the film. After a month-long legal battle, the producer withdrew, allowing the revising committee to take over the film’s certification. Here’s what it means for the film’s release. Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan was supposed to be released in theatres on January 9 but is yet to be censored by the CBFC.

Madras HC allows Jana Nayagan producer to withdraw petition On Monday evening, the producer of Jana Nayagan requested the court to allow him to withdraw the writ petition he had filed against the CBFC in January. The matter came up for hearing before Justice PT Asha, who had asked the CBFC to certify the film in the first HC hearing. The judge granted the movie producer permission to withdraw his petition on Tuesday. The judge dismissed the petition as ‘withdrawn’.

The same judge had allowed the petition filed by KVN Productions on January 6 and on January 9, directed the CBFC to grant a censor certificate to the film. However, on the same day, a bench comprising Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan stayed her order after the CBFC filed an appeal. After hearing both sides on January 20, the bench set aside the single judge’s order on January 27 and asked the producer to amend his prayer. The Supreme Court had refused to intervene.

The issue arose when, on December 22, the producer of Jana Nayagan was informed by the CBFC that the examining committee had viewed the film and would certify it UA 16+. Upon not receiving certification or any communication from the censor board till January 5, the producer approached the court. The CBFC stated that the film was being sent to the revising committee after a member of the examining committee filed a complaint, and that the Chairperson, Prasoon Joshi, put it on hold.