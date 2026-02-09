Jana Nayagan producer intends to withdraw HC writ petition against CBFC; film to be sent to revising committee

KVN Productions, the producer of the Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan, has submitted a letter to the Madras High Court Registry requesting the withdrawal of a writ petition filed against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). This comes after a weeks-long legal battle between the producer and the CBFC over the film's certification, following its missed January 9 release date. Sources state that the film will now be sent to the revising committee, as was originally planned. Jana Nayagan is intended to be Vijay's final film before he enters politics with TVK.

Jana Nayagan producer to withdraw writ petition in HC As per news agency ANI, the counsel for KVN Productions has informed the Madras HC that they intend to withdraw the writ petition filed by Jana Nayagan against the CBFC. Advocate Vijayan Subramanian submitted a letter to this effect on behalf of the company to the HC. The matter is expected to be listed on February 10 before Justice PT Asha, who delivered the initial verdict in the case. The producer will need the court’s permission to formally withdraw the petition. Sources tell HT that the film will now be sent to the revising committee for certification, as was originally intended.

Timeline of why Jana Nayagan was delayed Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth and starring Vijay, Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol, was slated for release on January 9 for Pongal. The film was watched by CBFC’s five-member examining committee on December 19, 2025. On December 22, the producer stated he received communication that the film will be certified UA 16+ subject to 14 cuts and modifications.

After making the changes suggested by the CBFC, the edited film was returned on December 24 for formal certification. However, when the producer didn’t hear back from the censor board till January 5, he filed a writ petition in the HC seeking certification. The producer was informed about the decision to send the film to the revising committee on the same date, and it was uploaded to the e-cinepramaan portal on January 6.

The CBFC claimed that the film was sent to the revising committee after a complaint was sent to Chairman Prasoon Joshi. It was later revealed in court that the complaint was filed by a member of the examining committee. Justice Asha heard the matter and directed CBFC to certify Jana Nayagan on January 9. However, the CBFC appealed before a bench the same day, and Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan ordered a stay.

The producer approached the Supreme Court, but the court refused to intervene. The bench heard the matter on January 20 and delivered judgment on January 27 to set aside the single judge’s order. It also gave the producer a chance to amend his prayer and challenge the CBFC's decision. However, the producer did not file any such petition and has now approached the court to withdraw the original writ petition.