Khushbu Sundar comes out in support of Trisha amid her viral pics with Vijay: ‘She is one of the most dignified women’

Actor and TVK chief Vijay and actor Trisha Krishnan seemed to confirm their rumoured romance recently when they attended a wedding reception together in Chennai. They made their public appearance together after his wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, filed for divorce and mentioned that he was having an affair with an unnamed actress in the plea. Now, actor-politician Khushbu Sundar has commented on the online chatter about the actor's personal life and come out in support of Trisha. (Also read: Advocate calls for ‘dignity’ after Sangeeta files for divorce: ‘Vijay and Trisha Krishnan twinning like it’s some trend’) Khushbu Sundar has backed Trisha Krishnan amid the social media chatter about her public appearance with Vijay.

What Khushbu said During a chat with DeKoder, Khushbu was asked about the speculation around Trisha's appearance. In response, Khushbu said, "Unfortunately, we are in a time where even if you sneeze, you want to blame it on someone else. What I know of both of them, with Trash [Trisha] being very very close to me, she is one of the most dignified women I've ever met and the most gentlest soul."

She went on to talk about paparazzi culture and social media chatter, and said, she said, "I wouldn't want to comment on paps who are going about following everywhere. This is the kind of system we have seen in Mumbai and not here. Unfortunately, it's starting here. And those who sit and comment are the people who are happy at looking into someone's lives rather than looking at the problems they are having. They enjoy or get a sadistic pleasure in commenting on someone else. And 99.9 per cent of them are not known to use. So anybody, for that matter, they are not responsible for what others comment and I don't think we need to waste our time responding to them."

About the divorce case On March 5, Vijay grabbed attention after he attended the wedding reception of AGS producer Kalpathi Suresh's son, with Trisha. The two walked together to the stage as they greeted the newlyweds. They also posed together for the pictures and exited the venue at the same time.

This came after Vijay's wife, Sangeeta, filed for separation. Alongside the divorce petition, Sangeeta has sought an interim order allowing her to continue residing at the couple's matrimonial home at Casuarina Drive in Chennai, until the case reaches final disposal.

Sangeeta and Vijay tied the knot in August 1999. They have two children--Jason Sanjay and Divya Shasha. They married according to both Hindu and Christian traditions.