Pawan Kalyan on Vijay's Jana Nayagan delay after certification row: ‘Rule is a rule, you cannot blame the government’

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan has addressed the controversy over the delay in censor certification for Jana Nayagan, pushing back against claims of political interference. The film, starring Vijay, has been stuck without a censor certificate for several months. The makers had earlier suggested that the delay might be connected to the ruling National Democratic Alliance government. However, Pawan Kalyan dismissed those claims during a recent interview with Thanthi TV. Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan defended the delay in Jana Nayagan's censor certification, stating it is due to procedural issues rather than political pressure.

Pawan Kalyan on Vijay's Jana Nayagan release delay Speaking about the controversy, he said it would be unfair to blame the government for the delay, explaining that the Central Board of Film Certification's film certification decisions operate independently of political influence. According to him, the situation surrounding the film appears to be more about procedural issues within the censor board rather than political pressure.

“The Jana Nayagan issue was not handled well at the censor board level. They're blaming the NDA, and that's not right," Pawan said according to a report by India Today.

To support his argument, Pawan Kalyan cited his own upcoming film OG as an example. He revealed that the film’s team once suggested that since he is part of the ruling alliance, the movie might receive a more lenient certificate. He said he rejected that notion, noting that the film contains intense violence and therefore an ‘A’ certificate from the board would be reasonable.

“My producers and my director said, 'You're a part of the NDA, and your film has been censored A.' I asked him how he expected a U/A certificate with all the violence portrayed. I told him that a rule is a rule and cannot be tailor-made for those who are part of the ruling government. The CBFC still issued an A certificate. Even if I used my connections to influence the CBFC, they would clearly tell me that governance and film censorship cannot be linked and that they're separate bodies," Pawan said.

Pawan Kalyan further questioned the decision by the Jana Nayagan team to approach the courts over the issue. He noted that once a matter enters the legal system, the outcome is no longer fully in the hands of the filmmakers or the censor board.

What Happened With Jana Nayagan Jana Nayagan was initially scheduled for a theatrical release on January 9 but was postponed indefinitely after failing to secure its censor certificate in time.

Reports indicate that the film was first screened for the CBFC examining committee in December 2025. The committee reportedly suggested several cuts and indicated that the film could receive a U/A certificate once the changes were made. Producers are said to have accepted the recommendations and resubmitted the film.

However, the situation changed when complaints about certain scenes led to the film being referred to a revising committee, causing further delays. The prolonged certification process has disrupted the film’s release plans as well as international schedules and distribution agreements.

The film features a large ensemble cast including Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, and Pooja Hegde. Music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.