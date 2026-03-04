Vijay finally addresses delay in Jana Nayagan release during Thanjavur meet: ‘You may try to silence me but…’
TVK founder Vijay said the upcoming polls are not a mere election, but an ‘oceanic emotion’ for him.
Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay addressed the crowd of supporters in Thanjavur on Wednesday (March 4) as part of his campaign. He launched a strong critique of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and the DMK government and urged Tamil Nadu's voters to give him a chance.
Vijay on Jana Nayagan delay
As per the latest update from news agency ANI, Vijay said, "Listen to what I say, the next government will be a TVK government. Fishermen, remain hopeful; your protection will be fully ensured. During the release of the film Jananayagan, many people raised their voices in support. Even our Chief Minister voiced his support. I thank them for that. Chief Minister, you may try to silence me, but you cannot silence every Vijay in every household. They have already begun their campaign."
Vijay drew parallels between cricket and the upcoming Assembly elections, criticising the DMK for framing the contest as 'Team Delhi vs Team Tamil Nadu', and said, “Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, DMK members are projecting it as a contest between the Tamil Nadu team and the Delhi team. Even in cricket, the Delhi team cannot match the Tamil Nadu team. Tamil Nadu is TVK, and TVK is Tamil Nadu. All such divisions of Tamil Nadu team versus Delhi team will be set aside--the TVK team will win.”
About Jana Nayagan delay
Jana Nayagan was billed as the final film of actor Vijay. It was set for a release in theatres on January 9, but was delayed two days prior to release. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the initial release of Jana Nayagan, scheduled for 9 January 2026, has been postponed to a later date. We are currently awaiting further updates from the production team. Once the new release date is confirmed, official announcements will be shared through our authorised platforms,” read the official note from the makers of Jana Nayagan.
Directed by H Vinoth, the film stars actors Vijay, Prakash Raj, Pooja Hegde, and Mamitha Baiju, among others. Jana Nayagan is Vijay's final film, as he intends to focus on his political career with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. A release date for the film has still not been announced.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.