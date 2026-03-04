Vijay finally addresses delay in Jana Nayagan release during Thanjavur meet: ‘You may try to silence me but…’

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay addressed the crowd of supporters in Thanjavur on Wednesday (March 4) as part of his campaign. He launched a strong critique of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and the DMK government and urged Tamil Nadu's voters to give him a chance. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay addresses the party meeting. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_23_2026_000134B)(PTI03_01_2026_000526B) (PTI)

Vijay on Jana Nayagan delay As per the latest update from news agency ANI, Vijay said, "Listen to what I say, the next government will be a TVK government. Fishermen, remain hopeful; your protection will be fully ensured. During the release of the film Jananayagan, many people raised their voices in support. Even our Chief Minister voiced his support. I thank them for that. Chief Minister, you may try to silence me, but you cannot silence every Vijay in every household. They have already begun their campaign."

Vijay drew parallels between cricket and the upcoming Assembly elections, criticising the DMK for framing the contest as 'Team Delhi vs Team Tamil Nadu', and said, “Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, DMK members are projecting it as a contest between the Tamil Nadu team and the Delhi team. Even in cricket, the Delhi team cannot match the Tamil Nadu team. Tamil Nadu is TVK, and TVK is Tamil Nadu. All such divisions of Tamil Nadu team versus Delhi team will be set aside--the TVK team will win.”

About Jana Nayagan delay Jana Nayagan was billed as the final film of actor Vijay. It was set for a release in theatres on January 9, but was delayed two days prior to release. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the initial release of Jana Nayagan, scheduled for 9 January 2026, has been postponed to a later date. We are currently awaiting further updates from the production team. Once the new release date is confirmed, official announcements will be shared through our authorised platforms,” read the official note from the makers of Jana Nayagan.

Directed by H Vinoth, the film stars actors Vijay, Prakash Raj, Pooja Hegde, and Mamitha Baiju, among others. Jana Nayagan is Vijay's final film, as he intends to focus on his political career with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. A release date for the film has still not been announced.