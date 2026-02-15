Vijay’s Jana Nayagan faces fresh delay amid ongoing tussle with CBFC, won’t release before TN Assembly Elections

The uncertainty surrounding the release of actor-politician Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan continues to deepen amid its legal tussle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Adding to the growing speculation, a fresh update now suggests that the much-anticipated project is unlikely to hit theatres before April 30, indicating yet another delay in its release timeline. Vijay will contest in the Tamil Nadu elections and Jana Nayagan is touted to be his last film.

Another setback for Jana Nayagan Further compounding the uncertainty around the project, Canadian distributor York Cinemas has confirmed that the film will not be released before April 30, pushing its timeline further down the calendar. The update was shared through the distributor’s official social media handle, leaving fans disappointed.

On Saturday, the distributors issued a statement announcing the update and urged audiences to seek refunds in light of the revised release situation. The statement was posted on X, with a caption that read, “Important Announcement of Jananayagan. From York Cinemas Management.”

The statement reads, “Dear Patrons, Please note that the movie Jana Nayagan will not be releasing before April 30th. If you have any pending tickets and your refund has not yet been processed, kindly contact our theatres to have it arranged at the earliest.”

“All our loyal membership holders will receive priority booking access once the new release date is confirmed. Thank you for your patience, understanding, and continued support,” it stated further.

With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections beginning in April, it is almost certain that Jana Nayagan won't release before that, further pushing back its potential release window.