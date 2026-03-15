Trisha Krishnan posts pictures with Parthiban's daughter from Eka Lakhani's wedding despite flak from him over Vijay
R Parthiban recently took digs at Vijay and Trisha Krishnan for attending a wedding reception together in Chennai.
Stylist Eka Lakhani tied the knot with Ravi Bhagchandka in a grand wedding in Mumbai on Saturday. Trisha Krishnan was one of the many celebrities in attendance. She posted pictures and videos from the wedding, including those with filmmaker R Parthiban’s daughter Keerthana. This comes after the director took digs at her and Vijay for attending a wedding reception together in Chennai.
Trisha Krishnan posts pictures with R Parthiban’s daughter
Trisha took to her Instagram stories to post numerous pictures and videos from Eka’s wedding. She posted one video of the bride and groom, writing, “And then I saw the most beautiful bride. Love you my Eku.” She also posted a video of them exchanging garlands, writing, “North Indian shaadis are a vibe.”
Apart from that, Trisha reposted a picture shared by writer-director Sanaa Mariam. The picture shows her posing for a selfie with the guests, including Parthiban’s daughter and former child actor Keerthana. Posting it, she wrote, “The Gen Z’s and I.” Another picture showed Keethana and Trisha standing side by side as they posed with wedding guests.
Trisha also bumped into her ‘favourite’ director Mani Ratnam at the wedding, with whom she clicked a picture. Actor Siddharth can be seen standing behind them, chatting with someone in the picture. “Out and about,” wrote Trisha, posting pictures of her from the wedding, dressed in a purple pattu saree and decked in gold.
What did Parthiban say about Trisha-Vijay?
Trisha and Vijay raised eyebrows when they attended a wedding reception together days after his wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, filed for divorce, citing infidelity. Parthiban took digs at them on two separate occasions. At the Galatta Awards, he joked, “This Kundavai should be kept at home for a few days. That’s good. Don’t let her come out,” referring to Trisha’s character in Mani’s Ponniyin Selvan films. He also took a dig at Vijay in his Women’s Day message.
Trisha later hit back at him, writing, “A microphone doesn’t make a comment intelligent or humorous. It just makes stupidity louder. Crude words without knowledge say more about the speaker than the person they’re aimed at.” After the backlash, Parthiban apologised for what he said, but then doubled down, saying their public appearance had caused more damage to Vijay’s political career than the Karur stampede. In a YouTube video, he later clarified that he wasn’t criticising Trisha alone for it, as Vijay was also involved.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.