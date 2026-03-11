R Parthiban says he wasn't blaming only Trisha Krishnan for public appearance with Vijay; internet asks him to ‘move on’

He also stated that all he felt was that this could’ve been avoided till after the elections, much like the TVK worker who criticised Vijay. He also claimed that since he spoke about Trisha, people have been ‘cruel’ to him and have ‘forgotten’ all the times he praised them.

Clarifying his stance, Parthiban said in a video he released on Wednesday, “Now many are asking me why I am criticising the woman (Trisha) for coming to the wedding reception and not the man (Vijay). I want to clarify that people are reacting to only a portion of the video. Right or wrong, the man has an equal role in it.”

In his video on Tuesday, Parthiban stated that Trisha should not have attended the wedding reception with Vijay, claiming it caused more damage to his political career than the Karur stampede. He also expressed regret at having commented on Trisha at the Galatta Awards. However, he received backlash for seemingly blaming Trisha over Vijay for the public appearance.

Jabs about keeping Kundavai at home and another about the worth of women have found filmmaker-actor R Parthiban in soup. After releasing a video on Tuesday to address the controversy, he released another on Wednesday to further discuss the situation. Parthiban makes it clear that he is neither doing this out of political malice nor criticising only Trisha Krishnan for the situation involving Vijay .

Says his eyes were filled with tears for Vijay Parthiban remarked in the video that Vijay had decided to give up his ‘throne and crown’ for politics, wondering whether he’ll be successful or return to cinema, as Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi did. He also stated that he was ‘scared’ for Vijay during his first public rally.

“Vijay is a calm person and not the kind to talk on the mike. But tears of pride flowed from my eyes when I heard him talk. I don’t have political affiliations, nor do I belong to any party. There have been accusations that I previously spoke so highly of him and am putting him down now because he did not include me in his party,” he claimed.

He also appreciated Trisha for being supportive of him and his ex-wife, Seetha, when they pledged to donate their organs. “I still appreciate her for that despite these bitter things,” he said, adding, “Iliayraaja once performed on stage, and when he made a mistake, he said that making a mistake on stage is like making a mistake in life, because you cannot correct it. If there’s something wrong with what I’m saying, please forgive me. Kindly request everyone to take it only in the right spirit.”

Internet asks him to move on Given that Parthiban has already commented twice on Vijay and Trisha’s alleged relationship and made two videos about it, the internet seems to have had it. “Accept your mistake and move on. Just because your opinion is popular doesn’t mean it’s right,” wrote one X (formerly Twitter) user. Another commented, “Leave this issue here itself you have other works to do.”

Others were not as polite and slammed Parthiban for his comments. “You don't know if it's a freshwater pipe or a sewer until you open your mouth. Dirty minds can never win!” wrote one, while another pointed out, “You have a daughter and you talk like this. Absolutely wrong. You should have unconditionally apologised.”

An X user even mentioned, “You should have kept quiet at the beginning. You can't blame her as you are the one who degraded her first. Again you started to blame her after she posted condemning you. Sometimes you think you are always correct. Unnecessary highlight to the issue at this time.”

Vijay’s wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, filed for divorce, alleging that he’s having an affair with an unnamed actress. The actor plans on contesting in the TN elections through TVK. His final film, Jana Nayagan, is yet to be certified by the CBFC.