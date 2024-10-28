Vijay's first TVK maanaadu: 5 memorable things he said about leaving cinema, decent politics, social change and more

Actor Vijay announced his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in February. He unveiled the party flag in August, and the Election Commission officially registered the party in September. On Sunday, Vijay hit another milestone when he held his first maanaadu (public conference) in Tamil Nadu to discuss leaving his film career for politics. (Also Read: Suriya, Sivakarthikeyan, Vijay Sethupathi, Jayam Ravi send Vijay best wishes for his first political rally) Actor and founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Vijay addressed his party's first political rally, at Vikravandi in Villupuram on Sunday.(Lakshmi)

Dressed in a white shirt and beige pants (like a true politician), Vijay wore a red and yellow scarf in the colours of his party as he arrived at the venue flanked by security. In a dramatic moment, he walked down a ramp set through the crowd to the stage and delivered a fiery speech that made his political stance clear. Here are five takeaways from his speech.

‘I have thrown away my career’

Vijay has had an illustrious career since the early '90s and is a superstar in Tamil Nadu. Having done almost 70 films, the actor surprised everyone with his decision to leave cinema for politics at the peak of his career. Addressing the public, he said, “I’ve thrown away my career at its peak, I have thrown away my remuneration…I am here as your Vijay, let us walk with faith, let us walk with hope.”

‘Not for cash or social media’

Vijay also threw a dig at those who hold mass gatherings with an ulterior motive, stating that despite the massive turnout, none was just for online clout. “This is not a gathering for social media. This is a mass gathering not for cash, but for a good cause,” he passionately said, adding, “And there’s no looking back now.”

‘Politics is a battlefield’

The actor said he takes politics seriously, but would also deal with it with a pinch of humour. “Politics is not a cine field, it’s a battlefield. It’s serious. Whether it’s dealing with a snake or politics…if we decide to take it up with seriousness and a touch of humour, only then can we endure and handle opponents,” he said.

‘Koothadi is not a slur’

Vijay also addressed how people dismiss actors entering politics as ‘koothadi’ (drama artist). “I am not the only one to be called koothadi. When someone enters the cine field, they're told their face isn't right, their hair isn't right, and they face humiliation. They still wait for a chance to work,” he said, adding, “Movies are not just about dance and songs; they are tools for social change. I ask if Koothadi is a slur or an insult. The word speaks of values, politics and truth.”

‘Not out of fear or lack of guts’

Vijay made it clear that he would like to avoid taking names when discussing the state’s politics — not out of fear but due to his decency. “I left out names not out of fear or lack of guts. We are not here to name people and attack them in foul language. We want to practice decent politics with people’s support, have a decent approach even while attacking ideological or political enemies,” he said.

What’s next for Vijay

Vijay will soon shoot for a political action thriller directed by H Vinoth, touted as his last. Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju and Monisha Blessy also star in the film. The actor will contest in the 2026 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.