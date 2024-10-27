Vijay to hold his first political rally; Suriya, Sivakarthikeyan, Vijay Sethupathi, Jayam Ravi send best wishes

Tamil actor Vijay is holding his first political rally on October 27 months after announcing his political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK). The actor, who is at the top of his career after churning out some of the highest-grossing films, announced his political plunge in February this year. Several celebrities wished him good luck ahead of his maiden conference. (Also Read: Vijay, Pooja Hegde fist bump at Thalapathy 69 launch; chat away with Bobby Deol. See pics) Vijay is holding his first political rally for Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam on Sunday.

Celebrities wish Vijay good luck

Suriya and Udhayanidhi Stalin studied in the same college. At the Kanguva audio launch, the actor said about him, “He was two years my junior in college and is now the Deputy CM. My best wishes to Udhayanidhi Stalin. He always looks so happy, not just because he comes from a great legacy.” The actor then referred to Vijay and said, “And my friend (people cheer) Nanban is heading on a new journey now. May it be successful.”

Vijay Sethupathi wrote in Tamil on X (formerly Twitter), “Wishes to TVK leader Vijay and his party members for the success of their first political conference.” Sivakarthikeyan also wrote in Tamil, “My heartiest wishes to Vijay sir, who will start his new journey today.”

Jayam Ravi called it an ‘incredible milestone’ writing, “Congratulations Thalapathy Vijay Anna on this incredible milestone, TVK Maanaadu. Bring the same passion and dedication to politics that you’ve shown in cinema. Wishing you great success on this new journey!!”

The GOAT director Venkat Prabhu called it ‘inspiring’, “Best wishes @tvkvijayhq na, as u beginning this inspiring new journey with today’s #Maanaadu !! May your vision bring positive change and light to many na!! #TVKMaanaadu.” Many other celebrities like Sibi Sathyaraj, Vasanth Ravi, Arjun Das, and Ranjit Jeyakodi also sent their best wishes.

Vijay’s political entry

Vijay’s first maanaadu (public conference) will be held at Vikravandi V Salai village in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district. Numerous supporters have already thronged the venue, waiting for the actor to arrive in anticipation.

Ahead of the conference on Saturday, Vijay penned a long note in Tamil on X asking volunteers to prioritise safety while attending the rally. A portion of his statement read, “I will come to the conference with your safe journey in mind. You should also come with that in mind,” asking them to follow traffic rules and not block roads.

Vijay will contest in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, touted to be held in 2026. He was last seen in Venkat’s The Greatest of All Time (The GOAT). He has signed another film with H Vinoth, touted to be his last. The film will also see Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in lead roles, with Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju and Monisha Blessy in key roles.