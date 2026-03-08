‘Kundavai should be kept at home’: Parthiban takes digs at Trisha Krishnan and Vijay's alleged romance
After Vijay and Trisha Krishnan made their alleged relationship public, filmmaker-actor Parthiban took digs at the actors on two different occasions.
Actor and TVK chief Vijay and Trisha Krishnan seemed to confirm their alleged romance recently when they attended a wedding reception together in Chennai. They made their public appearance together after his wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, filed for divorce and mentioned that he was having an affair with an unnamed actress in the plea. Now, filmmaker-actor R Parthiban took digs at them on two separate occasions. (Also Read: Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi posts cryptic post on celebrity; fans think it's about Vijay: ‘Preach sis, but to your husband’)
Parthiban says Trisha’s Kundavai should be ‘kept at home’
At the recently held Galatta Awards, Parthibhan was asked a question about Trisha. In Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan films, Trisha played Kundavai, while Parthiban played Chinna Pazhuvettaraiyar in the second film. When asked, “What do you think about your Kundavai?” he immediately quipped, “This Kundavai should be kept at home for a few days. That’s good. Don’t let her come out.” The video went viral, with some pointing out that Parthiban himself was divorced in 2004, while others noted that he maintains a good relationship with his ex-wife, actor Seetha.
Takes a dig at Vijay’s recent comments on what’s ‘worth’
At a Women’s Day event held by TVK on Saturday, Vijay remarked about his personal life and said, “There are some issues running around in the recent past, isn't it? I see all of you busy fighting those allegations and getting hurt in the process. In fact, I get hurt when I see you get hurt. I will take care of all that. Let's get involved in people's problems. Don't get hurt about that problem - it's not worth bothering about. Be confident. Only good things will happen.”
Seemingly taking a dig at that, Parthiban posted on social media on Sunday, “It’s WORTH! Worth & worth! Because women is another EARTH. We call the earth Bhuma Devi. We do not call it Sama Nathan by a man's name. No matter who he is, he is born from a woman, even if he is Shiva, his power is a women-a! Happy WOMEN’S DAY!”
Did Samuthirakani take a dig at Vijay and Trisha?
This comes amid another video circulating on social media that shows Samuthirakani talking to Bala. In the video, he is overheard saying, “What kind of game is this? When all this is happening, are you taking her out? She should have been kept within four walls. Who are you taking revenge on like this? Everything was going well. But now even the party workers don't agree with this.”
While many on social media claim that the actor was speaking about Vijay and Trisha, HT could not verify these claims. Vijay and Trisha last worked together in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo in 2023.
