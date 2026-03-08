Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi posts cryptic post on celebrity; fans think it's about Vijay: ‘Preach sis, but to your husband’

Kiruthinga took to her X (formerly Twitter) account and wrote, “What is a celebrity? There is You and people's perception of You that makes you a celebrity. Once you start thinking you are people's perception and abandon the You... You are in serious trouble.” She did not name anyone, nor did she provide an explanation.

Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Udhayanidhi Stalin ’s wife, filmmaker Kiruthiga, made a cryptic post on social media about a celebrity. While she did not take names, the comments section is filled with those who believe she is shading actor and TVK chief Vijay . Some even hit out at her husband, who also has an acting career and is part of the same eco-system.

“Preach sis. But to your husband first,” commented one person in response. Another wrote, “Talking about your husband?” And then there were those who believed she was hitting out at Vijay’s impending political career and divorce.

“If this is about Vijay, then it’s ironic. The same political ecosystem that constantly manufactures narratives about him is now lecturing about “perception.” When you spend years shaping public perception for political convenience, you don’t suddenly get to warn others about the dangers of perception,” a fan hit out at her.

Another slammed her and her husband, writing, “A celebrity is someone who earns people’s perception through talent, hard work and public acceptance. @actorvijay carved his space in the Tamil film industry and became a superstar because the audience elevated him there. On the other hand, @Udhaystalin is a textbook example of how propaganda can manufacture the perception of celebrity. A failed actor, endlessly hyped by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, yet so hollow inside that even the “failed actor” tag feels generous.”

Vijay in the news Actor-politician Vijay has been in the news for the past few months, with coverage ranging from his political career to his personal life. Backlash after a stampede at one of his rallies at Karur and a CBI questioning were just a few of the hurdles he faced.

The actor has now been accused of infidelity by his wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, listed in her petition as Sankgeetha. She filed for divorce and accused him of having an affair with an actress. Hours after this news leaked, Vijay attended a wedding reception in Chennai with Trisha Krishnan. They have been rumoured to be in a relationship for years now.

His final film Jana Nayagan has yet to be certified by the CBFC, it was supposed to be released in January.