Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi posts cryptic post on celebrity; fans think it's about Vijay: ‘Preach sis, but to your husband’
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's wife, Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, posted a cryptic note that many believe is about Vijay.
Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Udhayanidhi Stalin’s wife, filmmaker Kiruthiga, made a cryptic post on social media about a celebrity. While she did not take names, the comments section is filled with those who believe she is shading actor and TVK chief Vijay. Some even hit out at her husband, who also has an acting career and is part of the same eco-system.
Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi’s cryptic post about fame
Kiruthinga took to her X (formerly Twitter) account and wrote, “What is a celebrity? There is You and people's perception of You that makes you a celebrity. Once you start thinking you are people's perception and abandon the You... You are in serious trouble.” She did not name anyone, nor did she provide an explanation.
“Preach sis. But to your husband first,” commented one person in response. Another wrote, “Talking about your husband?” And then there were those who believed she was hitting out at Vijay’s impending political career and divorce.
“If this is about Vijay, then it’s ironic. The same political ecosystem that constantly manufactures narratives about him is now lecturing about “perception.” When you spend years shaping public perception for political convenience, you don’t suddenly get to warn others about the dangers of perception,” a fan hit out at her.
Another slammed her and her husband, writing, “A celebrity is someone who earns people’s perception through talent, hard work and public acceptance. @actorvijay carved his space in the Tamil film industry and became a superstar because the audience elevated him there. On the other hand, @Udhaystalin is a textbook example of how propaganda can manufacture the perception of celebrity. A failed actor, endlessly hyped by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, yet so hollow inside that even the “failed actor” tag feels generous.”
Vijay in the news
Actor-politician Vijay has been in the news for the past few months, with coverage ranging from his political career to his personal life. Backlash after a stampede at one of his rallies at Karur and a CBI questioning were just a few of the hurdles he faced.
The actor has now been accused of infidelity by his wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, listed in her petition as Sankgeetha. She filed for divorce and accused him of having an affair with an actress. Hours after this news leaked, Vijay attended a wedding reception in Chennai with Trisha Krishnan. They have been rumoured to be in a relationship for years now.
His final film Jana Nayagan has yet to be certified by the CBFC, it was supposed to be released in January.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.