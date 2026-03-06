Vijay's bodyguard posted cryptic note on 'rising above rumours' hours before actor attended wedding with Trisha Krishnan
Actor-politician Vijay and Trisha Krishnan made waves on Thursday when they seemed to confirm dating rumours by making a public appearance together.
It has long been rumoured that actor and politician Vijay is in a relationship with actor Trisha Krishnan. These rumours only intensified after his wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, filed a divorce petition in a Chennai court, listing herself as Sankgeetha, and alleging the actor was in a relationship with a colleague. Seemingly confirming these rumours, Vijay and Trisha attended a wedding in Chennai on Thursday evening.
Vijay’s bodyguard's post before public appearance with Trisha
Vijay and Trisha attended the wedding reception of AGS producer Kalpathi Suresh's son in Chennai on Thursday. They made waves as they arrived at the reception together, seeming to confirm rumours of a relationship. Hours before their appearance, Vijay’s bodyguard Aroon Suresh took to his Instagram stories and posted, “Time to rise above all the rumours (fire emoji).”
He deleted the post once the internet took screenshots and began circulating it. What he did not delete was another picture he posted of just Vijay making the heart sign, with no caption. He posted the picture using Vijay and Trisha’s song Kokkarakko from their 2004 film Ghilli. People on X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit soon began speculating that Aroon was also confirming rumours that Vijay and Trisha are, in fact, together.
What does Sangeeta Sornalingam’s divorce petition say?
Sangeeta filed the petition at a jurisdictional family court in Chengalpattu District, news of which leaked last week. According to PTI, the marriage has broken down irretrievably, she said in her plea filed under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, seeking divorce. She accused her husband, Vijay, of having an extra-marital relationship with an unnamed actress and that he has subjected her to ‘persistent mental cruelty, neglect and desertion’.
Sangeeta’s petition states that Vijay has been ‘emotionally withdrawn’ since 2021. He has also been accused of treating her with ‘verbal disdain’ and subjecting her to ‘constructive desertion’ and ‘forcing her to live separately within the matrimonial home’. Vijay’s wife reportedly exchanged several notices and correspondence between August 2024 and February 2025, hoping for an amicable resolution.
Vijay and Sangeeta first registered their marriage on July 10, 1998, in the United Kingdom. Their ceremonial marriage was held in Chennai on August 25, 1999, in front of fans. They have a son, Jason Sanjay, who will debut soon as a director with Sundeep Kishan’s Sigma, and a daughter, Divya Saasha. The petition Sangeeta filed accuses Vijay of causing embarrassment to their children due to his alleged affair.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeshita Nyayapati
