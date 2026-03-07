After Vijay's wife files for divorce, actor talks about ‘problems’ surrounding his life: ‘I’m getting hurt seeing you…’

He also announced a slew of promises for women, including a monthly financial aid of ₹2,500, a sovereign gold with silk saree as wedding gift to young women, and six LPG cylinders free for all families, if his party was voted to power in the upcoming state assembly election, as per ANI.

During the speech, Vijay said, “Recently, there have been a few problems happening. I see that you are getting hurt while fighting for it. I’m getting hurt seeing you guys getting hurt. I’ll take care of the problems. Don’t get hurt. Nothing to worry about..”

Actor-politician Vijay has been grabbing headlines for the last few days. After actor Vijay's wife, Sangeetha, filed for divorce against him, he was seen attending a reception ceremony with actor Trisha. On Saturday, the TVK chief attended TVK’s International Women’s Day celebrations at Mamallapuram, where he announced key welfare schemes for women for the upcoming Assembly election. During his speech, he also addressed the problems surrounding his personal life and urged his supporters not to get hurt by them.

Sangeeta files for divorce Meanwhile, the latest update from news agency ANI revealed the Court documents which showed that Sangeeta initiated legal proceedings in early 2026 before the District Court in Chengalpattu, seeking dissolution of their marriage and interim residential rights.

Alongside the divorce petition, Sangeeta has sought an interim order allowing her to continue residing at the couple's matrimonial home at Casuarina Drive in Chennai, until the case reaches final disposal. The petition states that she is a British citizen and does not currently have another residence in India. Sangeeta, accused Vijay of infidelity, alleging that he has had an "adulterous relationship" with a female actor.

On March 5, Vijay grabbed attention after he attended the wedding reception of AGS producer Kalpathi Suresh's son, with Trisha. The two walked together to the stage as they greeted the newlyweds. They also posed together for the pictures and exited the venue at the same time.

More details Trisha and her equation with Vijay have received immense attention over the years. The two have been a popular on-screen couple, working together in films like Ghilli and Leo. She also appeared in a cameo role in The GOAT.

Sangeeta and Vijay tied the knot in August 1999. They have two children--Jason Sanjay and Divya Shasha. They married according to both Hindu and Christian traditions.

Vijay will be seen in Jana Nayagan, his last film before he begins his political journey. He announced the launch of his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and stated his intent to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The film was delayed a few days before release, in January. A release date has not been announced yet.