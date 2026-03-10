‘Vijay should respect his own family’: TVK worker slams party leader, says bringing Trisha to wedding sets bad example

Speaking with news agency ANI, Ranjana said, “A leader should respect women. We all respect our leader Vijay, and we all hope that he will give a difference in party, that will make a difference in Tamil Nadu and provide much more respect and equal space for women. But the statement he made during the Women's Day celebration yesterday… He told everyone that his wife had filed for a divorce case. That is his personal matter, so we don't want to discuss it in the media, but this became viral because he told his wife is not worth it. Maybe his wife or his marriage life or anything it is, but the word 'its not worth it' made many people question what he meant. It does not show as a man that he respects his own wife. How can we believe that he will respect other women, the cadres, and people?”

This has not stopped Vijay from campaigning for his party, as he made promises at the International Women's Day event in Mamallapuram. Now, a member of his own party, Ranjana Nachiyar, who joined TVK about a year ago after leaving the BJP, has slammed the party chief's remarks and said that he should first respect his own family before making so many promises for women. (Also read: Advocate calls for ‘dignity’ after Sangeeta files for divorce: ‘Vijay and Trisha Krishnan twinning like it’s some trend’ )

Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and actor Vijay has been in the news for the last few days over his personal life. Vijay's wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, filed for separation after 25 years of marriage. He was then seen with actor Trisha Krishnan at a public event, fueling online chatter.

'I don't know how those women support this kind of nature' She continued, “He gave manifesto for women but it is more important for him to protect his own family first. I don't know how those women support this kind of nature but I think I should not support this. Because a woman at home should be worshipped, his own wife delivered two kids. She was living with him for more than 25 years. So first of all he should respect his own family. That is more important than he becoming the leader of Tamil Nadu. I always support Vijay. I hope he changes these things. I wish he changes many things. He should solve his personal issues. Above all that, he shouldn’t set a bad trend for the Gen-Z kids. Bringing another actress to a wedding is a bad trend-setting. I don't think this is a positive thing for Vijay because people of Tamil Nadu have a lot of hope.”

Vijay's speech and divorce case Vijay announced key welfare schemes for women for the upcoming Assembly election at the Mamallapuram event. During his speech, he also addressed the problems surrounding his personal life and urged his supporters not to get hurt by them. He had said, “Recently, there have been a few problems happening. I see that you are getting hurt while fighting for it. I’m getting hurt seeing you guys getting hurt. I’ll take care of the problems. Don’t get hurt. It is not worth it.”

On March 5, Vijay grabbed attention by attending the wedding reception of AGS producer Kalpathi Suresh's son, with Trisha. The two walked together to the stage, greeting the newlyweds. They also posed together for the pictures and exited the venue at the same time.

Amid the chatter about the viral pics with Trisha, Vijay's wife Sangeeta sought an interim order allowing her to continue residing at the couple's matrimonial home at Casuarina Drive in Chennai, until the divorce case reaches final disposal. Sangeeta and Vijay tied the knot in August 1999. They have two children--Jason Sanjay and Divya Shasha.