Rajinikanth voices concern for youngsters running behind actors and getting injured, refuses to comment on Jana Nayagan

Rajinikanth has shared a strong message to the youth at a time when there is a growing influence of film actors in politics, and how many youngsters follow them. The actor was spotted outside the Chennai airport on Wednesday, where he spoke to several reporters and said the youth should "think seriously" about their lives and futures. (Also read: Following Vijay's public rally in Thanjavur, 5 injured in vehicle collision, hospitalised) Rajinikanth has urged youngsters to stay focused on their future.

What Rajinikanth said When asked if he has any advice for youngsters who are going behind actors and injuring themselves, Rajinikanth said, “The youth should think seriously about their education and future. Youngsters should be careful... If they get injured, it's their loss…They should focus on their studies and stay healthy.. Please don't get addicted to drugs or alcohol. Life can turn into hell not just for you, but for your parents and loved ones. If any of your friends are using them, don't go near them.”

Last month, five fans of the actor-politician Vijay sustained injuries when their vehicles collided with each other while they were following him. Last year, at least 41 people were killed and around 100 others were injured in a crowd crush during Vijay's rally in Karur district.

On Jana Nayagan delay Rajinikanth was then asked to comment on the delay of the release of Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay in the lead role. “I don't want to comment on that,” he said instantly.

The film was supposed to hit screens on January 9 for Pongal as a final celebration for Vijay’s fans before he enters politics. The film’s producers, KVN Productions, heavily marketed the film and later argued in court that they would face an over ₹100 crore loss from a delay. Still, the release was postponed amid delays in certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). No release date has been set yet.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie. He will be seen next in Jailer 2 and in a film co-starring Kamal Haasan. Jailer 2 is an action-comedy that is a sequel to Nelson’s 2023 hit film Jailer. Rajinikanth returns as ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian, while Ramya plays his wife, Vijaya ‘Viji’ Pandian. Jailer explores how Tiger is forced to come out of retirement when his family’s safety is threatened, and his son goes missing while investigating a smuggling case. It remains to be seen how Jailer 2 will take the story forward.