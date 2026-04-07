Kamal Haasan on death sentence to 9 policemen in custodial death case: ‘Personally, I am opposed to death penalty…’

Following public pressure, the probe was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which filed charges against multiple police personnel. After a prolonged legal battle, a special court has now sentenced nine policemen to death, marking one of the rare instances of capital punishment in a custodial death case.

The case dates back to June 2020 in Sathankulam town of Thoothukudi district, where Jayaraj and Bennix were arrested by local police for allegedly violating lockdown restrictions during the COVID-19. They were later subjected to severe custodial torture and died days after being remanded to judicial custody, triggering nationwide protests and demands for accountability.

In a strongly worded statement, Kamal said the judgment in the killings of P. Jayaraj and his son J. Bennix was a painful reminder of the brutality they endured. “It is heart-wrenching to even think about the atrocities committed… by those who are supposed to protect the public,” he wrote, condemning the custodial violence that had sparked outrage across the country.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has responded to the sentencing of nine policemen to death in the high-profile Sathankulam custodial death case, calling the verdict significant while reiterating his personal opposition to capital punishment.

Kamal expresses his stand on capital punishment Kamal acknowledged the efforts of the victims’ family, local residents, activists, and investigators in securing justice. However, he maintained his ideological stance against the death penalty.

“Personally, I am opposed to the death penalty. My stance is that those who commit heinous crimes should be imprisoned for life without any concessions, subjected to rigorous hard labor. I think of the families of the 9 individuals sentenced to hanging. By engaging in such inhuman acts, how great a punishment have they inflicted on their own families, who are innocent of any sin?”

At the same time, he broadened the scope of accountability, questioning the roles of others allegedly involved in the chain of events. He called for action against officials who attempted to cover up the crime, including the doctor who certified the victims without proper examination and authorities who failed to act responsibly.

“My heart yearns for punishment to be meted out also to the doctor who gave a certificate without even examining those who were brutally injured in the police's murderous assault; the one who ordered remand; the officials who tried to cover up the facts; and the ruling party leaders who spoke without remorse, claiming that the two died of breathlessness.”

Reflecting on the wider implications, Kamal also expressed concern for the families of the convicted policemen, stating that such acts ultimately bring irreversible suffering to innocent dependents as well.

He concluded with a strong message against abuse of power, asserting that no individual, regardless of position or influence, should be above the law. “Atrocities committed in the intoxication of power must be eradicated,” he said, calling for systemic accountability and justice.