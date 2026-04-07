Kamal Haasan on death sentence to 9 policemen in custodial death case: ‘Personally, I am opposed to death penalty…’
Kamal Haasan talked about his opposition to capital punishment while condemning the brutality faced by victims P Jayaraj and his son Bennix.
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has responded to the sentencing of nine policemen to death in the high-profile Sathankulam custodial death case, calling the verdict significant while reiterating his personal opposition to capital punishment.
Kamal Hassan reacts to judgement in P Jayaraj J Bennix custodial death case
In a strongly worded statement, Kamal said the judgment in the killings of P. Jayaraj and his son J. Bennix was a painful reminder of the brutality they endured. “It is heart-wrenching to even think about the atrocities committed… by those who are supposed to protect the public,” he wrote, condemning the custodial violence that had sparked outrage across the country.
The case dates back to June 2020 in Sathankulam town of Thoothukudi district, where Jayaraj and Bennix were arrested by local police for allegedly violating lockdown restrictions during the COVID-19. They were later subjected to severe custodial torture and died days after being remanded to judicial custody, triggering nationwide protests and demands for accountability.
Following public pressure, the probe was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which filed charges against multiple police personnel. After a prolonged legal battle, a special court has now sentenced nine policemen to death, marking one of the rare instances of capital punishment in a custodial death case.
Kamal expresses his stand on capital punishment
Kamal acknowledged the efforts of the victims’ family, local residents, activists, and investigators in securing justice. However, he maintained his ideological stance against the death penalty.
“Personally, I am opposed to the death penalty. My stance is that those who commit heinous crimes should be imprisoned for life without any concessions, subjected to rigorous hard labor. I think of the families of the 9 individuals sentenced to hanging. By engaging in such inhuman acts, how great a punishment have they inflicted on their own families, who are innocent of any sin?”
At the same time, he broadened the scope of accountability, questioning the roles of others allegedly involved in the chain of events. He called for action against officials who attempted to cover up the crime, including the doctor who certified the victims without proper examination and authorities who failed to act responsibly.
“My heart yearns for punishment to be meted out also to the doctor who gave a certificate without even examining those who were brutally injured in the police's murderous assault; the one who ordered remand; the officials who tried to cover up the facts; and the ruling party leaders who spoke without remorse, claiming that the two died of breathlessness.”
Reflecting on the wider implications, Kamal also expressed concern for the families of the convicted policemen, stating that such acts ultimately bring irreversible suffering to innocent dependents as well.
He concluded with a strong message against abuse of power, asserting that no individual, regardless of position or influence, should be above the law. “Atrocities committed in the intoxication of power must be eradicated,” he said, calling for systemic accountability and justice.
Kamal Haasan's upcoming films
On the work front, Kamal Haasan was last seen in Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam, where he played a powerful mafia figure navigating betrayal and revenge. The film marked their much-anticipated reunion after decades. He is now gearing up for several major projects, including the highly anticipated KH x RK alongside Rajinikanth, a historic on-screen reunion after nearly 47 years, as well as sequels like Vikram 2.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
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