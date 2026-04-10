Rajinikanth condemns the leak of Vijay's Jana Nayagan before release: ‘Such crimes should not continue in the future’

Now, Rajinikanth has reacted to the leak of the film and posted on his X account. He wrote in Tamil, “The release of the Jana Nayagan on the internet by someone has caused shock and pain. Film associations must raise their voice against this, and the government must identify those responsible and impose severe punishment. Such crimes must not be allowed to continue in the future.”

Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay in the lead, has been leaked online ahead of its theatrical release, sending shockwaves across the industry. The unreleased film has yet to receive CBFC clearance and has been in limbo for three months. Several stars from the Tamil film industry have now reacted to the leak and urged viewers to respect the hard work of several people that are involved in the making of the film. (Also read: Jana Nayagan leak: Chiranjeevi condemns piracy, Suriya calls it ‘unforgivable’ and requests not to share Vijay's film )

Sivakarthikeyan was the first actor to react to the leak. He wrote, “Every film is made with the passion, blood and sweat of hundreds of people - please avoid piracy. Kindly wait for the theatrical release and watch it in theatres. Whoever is responsible for this must face strict action. Respect the talents. Respect the hard work. Respect the industry.”

Earlier on Friday, Chiranjeevi took to his X account and wrote, “The unfortunate leak of #Jananayagan is something that deeply concerns me. Cinema is built on trust, effort, and the collective dreams of many. Such incidents affect all of us in the industry and remind us how crucial it is to protect our creative work. My thoughts and support are with the movie team. Let us all take responsibility to respect and protect cinema. Kill Piracy. Save Cinema.”

More details Meanwhile, the makers have confirmed that they have initiated legal action against those responsible and have issued a warning to audiences against downloading or sharing the film through unauthorised sources.

The film was supposed to hit screens on January 9 for Pongal as a final celebration for Vijay’s fans before he enters politics. The film’s producers, KVN Productions, heavily marketed the film and later argued in court that they would face an over ₹100 crore loss from a delay. Still, the release was postponed amid delays in certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). No release date has been set yet.