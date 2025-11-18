Akshay Kumar outshines Tiger Shroff as he shows off perfect abs at beach visit, fans 'can't believe he is 58'. Watch

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar teamed up with Tiger Shroff and the rest of the Desi Boys squad, turning Juhu Beach into their own desi-style Ocean’s 9 moment. Their effortless swagger, camaraderie, and jaw-dropping fitness levels instantly set social media buzzing. Fans celebrated Akshay Kumar's fitness at 58, alongside Tiger Shroff, during their beach outing.

Akshay, Tiger flaunt perfect beach bodies

Akshay shared a video of the entire group emerging from the waves at Mumbai’s Juhu Beach, with both he and Tiger going shirtless and showing off their sculpted physiques. He captioned the clip, “Ocean’s 9: Juhu Beach edition.”

Fans react

Fans were floored by Akshay’s incredible fitness at 58. One user wrote, “Body physique at this age… unbelievable.” Another commented, “Six-pack Akshay Kumar at 58, wow.” A third fan said, “Oh my God, look at Akshay Kumar’s fitness at this age!” Others praised the group’s energy, with one user adding, “Make some noise for the Desi Boyz,” while another gushed, “Tiger Shroff walking out of the waves like a real-life action hero. Pure power, pure magic. Seeing him with Akshay sir and the whole squad… legendary vibes only!”

Akshay has long been supportive of Tiger. The duo first teamed up in the 2024 sci-fi action entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and backed by Pooja Entertainment. They reunited once again for Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, which released last year.

In 2024, Akshay had penned a heartfelt note praising Tiger’s dedication to fitness, admitting that it inspires him. He wrote, “Tere saath yeh shoot karke badiya feel aa rahi hai, Tiger… 55 is the age just on my birth certificate (Working with you is a fantastic experience, Tiger… )” adding that working out, performing stunts, and playing volleyball together made him feel rejuvenated and young at heart.

Akshay and Tiger's upcoming projects

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming slate includes Welcome to the Jungle, Hera Pheri 3 and Haiwaan. Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 4, and his upcoming projects include Maktoob, slated for 2025, along with Lag Ja Gale, a revenge drama directed by Raj Mehta.