Tamil director Bharathiraja dies at 84; Tamil Nadu CM Vijay visits director's home to pay last respects

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay paid his last respects to the late filmmaker at his residence in Chennai. Several videos of the actor-politician’s convoy arriving at and leaving the director’s home have since surfaced on social media.

The actor-director, known as a trendsetter for his choice of stories and their treatment, died at his residence in Chennai. He was 84. The acclaimed filmmaker had been battling a series of health issues in recent months due to respiratory complications and age-related ailments.

Veteran Tamil director Bharathiraja , who is credited with redefining storytelling in Tamil cinema, passed away in Chennai following a prolonged illness. He was 84. The news of his death has left the film fraternity grieving, with actors, filmmakers, and fans taking to social media to pay tribute to the director.

As news of his death surfaced on social media, condolence messages began pouring in from fans, friends, and well-wishers. Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to mourn the loss, writing, “Devastated to know that our most beloved, loved and respected Director, the legendary #BharathiRaaja avl is no longer with us. His demise is a gloomy cloud in tamil cinema. His films have been bench marks and shall continue to be the actual school of film making. He leaves behind a huge legacy for every cinema lover. He always said let’s do a film with me in 2 pigtails. That shall remain an unfulfilled dream. Will miss you a lot Sir. Rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

A post on Pawan Kalyan’s official page on X read, “The passing of the renowned legendary film director and Padma Shri awardee Shri Bharathiraja garu is an irreplaceable loss to the Indian film industry. With his extraordinary films, he not only won the hearts of Tamil cinema audiences but also those of Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada language viewers. Having received 6 National Awards, he left his unique imprint on the Indian film scene.

“The devotional film Aaraadhana that he brought to life with Annayya Megastar @KChiruTweets garu, as well as films like Seethakoka Chiluka that won a National Award, have remained eternally etched in the hearts of audiences. As a director who marvelously portrayed rural life and human relationships on screen, Shri Bharathiraja garu will be remembered forever. Losing such a great creative director is an irreplaceable loss to the Indian film industry. Expressing profound grief over Shri Bharathiraja garu's passing, I convey my deepest condolences to his family members and fans,” it further read.

Actor Sibi Sathyaraj alo tweeted, “Extremely saddened to hear about the passing of #Bharathiraja sir. Sir, your films were a true textbook on the language of filmmaking. You brought the soul of rural Tamil Nadu to the screen and changed the course of Tamil cinema forever. A monumental loss to cinema. Rest in peace, dear sir.”