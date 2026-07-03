Sunil Pal claims he turned down ₹25 lakh from Samay Raina to feature on India's Got Latent; takes dig at Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt and Sharvari appeared on an episode of Samay Raina's India Got Latent recently and Sunil Pal had this to say about it.
Comedian Sunil Pal has not masked his criticism of Samay Raina in the past, and he was no different when he spoke to the paparazzi recently. Alia Bhatt, who featured on India’s Got Latent Season 2 on Netflix, got caught in the crossfire. Sunil even claimed that he turned down an offer of ₹25 lakh to appear on the show.
Sunil Pal on Samay Raina and Alia Bhatt
Sunil spoke to the paparazzi about Samay and Raina. He claimed that he turned down an offer to be on the show. “No, he had spoken to me and said he would give me ₹25 lakh. I said I wouldn’t cuss. He said, don’t do it, but we would be doing that,” said the comedian.
When asked about Alia’s appearance on the show, he joked, “Jahan jahan hai Alia, wahan wahan hai gaaliyan. Bajado taaliyan. Warna sapne main aayega Vijay Mallya. (Wherever there’s Alia, there are cuss words. Now, clap or Vijay Mallya will appear in your dreams).”
When Sunil Pal, Samay Raina exchanged digs
On the premiere episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2, Samay revived his ‘aap brush kyun nahi karte?’ (Why don’t you brush) joke he had once made on Sunil. It reignited the long-running feud between them. In a video which also featured Jay Verma, the comedian had a witty comeback.
Sunil fired off a sharp punchline aimed at the comedian and said, “Bhai, main brush nahi karta hoon tune aisa mujhe bola tha na? Par Samay Raina tu toh brush karta hai, tere muh se itni gandagi kyun nikalti hai bhai?” (You told me I don't brush my teeth, right? But you actually do brush yours—so why does such filth come out of your mouth, man?)
Their feud dates back to last year, when Sunil was openly critical of the language used on India’s Got Latent. He suggested that Samay should learn the art of clean comedy from Kapil Sharma. Samay later hit back during his comeback stand-up special, Still Alive, claiming that Kapil Sharma himself wanted to appear on India's Got Latent while calling Sunil "insecure" and “frustrated.”
Alia Bhatt and Sharvari on India’s Got Latent
Alia and Sharvari recently appeared on India’s Got Latent to promote their recent film, Alpha. The show immediately went viral after its release, and the behind-the-scenes moments released later also became widely popular on social media. Alpha was released in theatres on Friday.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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