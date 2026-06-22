Tere muh se itni gandagi kyun nikalti hai?: Sunil Pal fires back at Samay Raina's ‘brush joke’ on India's Got Latent S2

As Jay continues his impression in the background, Sunil fires off another sharp punchline aimed at the comedian. He adds, “Bhai, main brush nahi karta hoon tune aisa mujhe bola tha na? Par Samay Raina tu toh brush karta hai, tere muh se itni gandagi kyun nikalti hai bhai?” (Translation: "You told me I don't brush my teeth, right? But you actually do brush yours—so why does such filth come out of your mouth, man?")

The video kicks off with Sunil taking a light-hearted dig at Samay’s name before addressing the viral "brush joke." Sunil says: “Samay Raina, main tujhe issliye maaf kar raha hoon kyunki raat ke time hum show karte hai aur tere naam ka matlab hi raat ka time hai. Samay matlab time aur Raina matlab raat. Raat ke time ki hum respect karte hai.” (Translation: "Samay Raina, I am forgiving you because we perform our shows at night, and the very meaning of your name is 'nighttime'—'Samay' means time, and 'Raina' means night. We respect the night.")

Samay Raina became the target of a direct message from Sunil Pal , who addressed their ongoing controversy via an Instagram Reel. The video featured mimicry artist Jay Verma, who perfectly imitated Samay's signature mannerisms while Sunil delivered his lines.

Stand-up comic Samay Raina recently revived his infamous "aap brush kyun nahi karte?" joke during the premiere of India's Got Latent Season 2. The move has reignited his long-running war of words with fellow comedian Sunil Pal. He did not take long to fire back. He has now responded to the dig with a witty comeback of his own, ensuring their sharp comedic feud continues.

How the Samay Raina and Sunil Pal feud began Samay Raina and Sunil Pal's tension dates back to last year, sparked when Sunil openly criticised the inappropriate language used in the first season ofIndia's Got Latent. At the time, Sunil suggested that Samay should learn the art of clean comedy from Kapil Sharma. Samay later hit back during his comeback stand-up specialStill Alive, claiming that Kapil Sharma himself wanted to appear onIndia's Got Latent while calling Sunil "insecure" and "frustrated."

Their differences became even more visible when they appeared together onThe Great Indian Kapil Show last month. During the episode, Sunil repeated his criticism of Samay's comedy style. Samay shut it down with a joke, firing back: "Yeh sab toh theek hai, aap ye batao ki aap brush kyun nahi karte? (That’s all well and good, but tell me this: why don’t you brush your teeth?)"

Kapil Sharma eventually stepped in, asking Sunil to forgive the younger comedian. However, Sunil refused to back down, stating that as a senior, he could only offer advice and not forgiveness.

Samay brought back his infamous joke during the Season 2 premiere, which launched simultaneously on Netflix and his YouTube channel on Saturday. The moment happened when a contestant mentioned the specific brand of toothpaste she uses. Seizing the opportunity, Samay joked that she should gift some toothpaste to Sunil Pal as well.

India's Got Latent Season 2 starts on a strong note Samay Raina’s India's Got Latent Season 2 has off to an impressive start, quickly claiming the No. 1 spot on Netflix India after its release. The show is available on both Netflix and Samay's YouTube channel, featuring the exact same runtime and format across both platforms. To reassure long-time fans, Samay has promised that the series will stay true to its original "no filter" identity.

The premiere episode kicked off with star power, featuring actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as guest judges. The duo appeared on the panel while promoting their upcoming spy thriller, Alpha. Moving forward, new episode are set to release every two weeks.