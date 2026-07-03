Alpha box office collection day 1 (updated live): Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's spy film crosses ₹5 crore

Alpha box office collection day 1 (updated live): Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's much-awaited action thriller Alpha has finally hit theatres. The first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe opened to a mixed response from critics and moviegoers on its first day. As the opening-day numbers of Alpha continue to come in, the film has got off to a decent start at the Indian box office. Alpha box office collection day 1 (updated live): Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's spy thriller collects ₹4.48 crore

Alpha box office collection until 7 pm According to the trade website Sacnilk, Alpha has earned ₹5.45 crore in net at the Indian box office as of 7 PM on its opening day. Since these are live figures, the numbers are expected to grow as more shows conclude and the final Day 1 collection comes in. Released across 5,886 shows nationwide, Alpha has a wide theatrical release, giving it a strong presence at cinemas across the country.

The last Yash Raj Films spy universe release, War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, opened to a massive ₹52 crore net at the Indian box office on Day 1 across 19,455 shows, even though the film received bad reviews.

How does it compare to Jigra? Alpha has already edged close to the opening-day numbers of Alia Bhatt's last theatrical release, Jigra. Released in 2024, the film marked Alia's previous big-screen outing, making Alpha her return to cinemas after nearly two years.

Jigra had collected ₹4.55 crore net while playing across 5,779 shows. With Alpha's collections still being updated throughout the day, it remains to be seen whether the YRF spy film can surpass Jigra's day 1 total by the time the final numbers are in.

About Alpha Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha features Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead and is the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe. The cast also includes Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Adding to the excitement for fans, Hrithik Roshan makes a special appearance as Kabir, reprising his popular character from the War films. For Sharvari, Alpha is her second film to hit theatres within a month. Interestingly, her previous release, Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, is still running in cinemas, giving the actor two films at the box office simultaneously.

According to an NDTV report, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared the Hindi version of the film with English subtitles on June 29, 2026. The Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-led film has been awarded a UA 16+ certificate and has a final approved runtime of 2 hours, 20 minutes and 48 seconds.

An excerpt from Hindustan Times review of Alpha reads, “Alpha is neither the disaster naysayers had predicted nor the reinvention the SpyVerse needed after the disappointing War 2. It is a competently mounted but emotionally underwhelming film that delivers very few highs, largely courtesy Hrithik Roshan, but never finds a compelling pulse of its own. Sometimes, that's more disappointing than watching an outright bad film.”