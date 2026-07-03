Aamir Khan Gauri Spratt wedding: 100-150 guestlist, lunch menu and ceremony details revealed ahead of big day

Aamir Khan is all set to marry his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, on July 5. The actor confirmed recently about his third marriage. Sharing a few details about the big day, Aamir revealed that the wedding will be an intimate affair with only family members and a handful of close friends in attendance. Mumbai: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, right, with his partner Gauri Spratt, during a celebration marking 25 years of Aamir Khan Productions, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, late Saturday, June 13, 2026. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

A small wedding with close family and friends According to an India Today report, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have chosen to keep their wedding celebrations simple and private. The couple is expected to host only around 100 to 150 guests, with the invite list limited to their families, a few close friends and select members of the film industry.

The report further states that Aamir and Gauri have personally planned every detail, from the guest list to the lunch menu. The wedding festivities will begin with the couple registering their marriage under the Special Marriage Act, followed by an intimate lunch for those attending.

The report also claims that the menu features some of the couple's favourite dishes, with both Aamir and Gauri personally involved in the preparations. Their children and immediate family members are expected to be present for the ceremony. Among the guests likely to attend are filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, a longtime friend of Aamir, and director Raj Kumar Santoshi, who also directed his production Batwara.

What he said While speaking to the media on Thursday evening at the screening of Pritam and Pedro, Aamir confirmed the wedding and shared that it would be a small, private celebration. He said, “Haan meri shaadi ho rahi hai July 5 ko aur bahut hi choti shaadi hai, ghar mein hi kar rahe hain. 5 ko bahut hi khaas din hai humare liye aur bas dono families hain, kuch khaas dost hain, chota sa ghar pe hi kar rahe hain hum log. Aur sabki duaein chahenge hum (Yes, I'm getting married on July 5. It's going to be a very intimate wedding, and we're having it at home. July 5 is a very special day for us. It will be a small ceremony with just our families and a few close friends. We're keeping it simple and celebrating at home. We would love to have everyone's blessings).”

Who is Gauri Spratt? Originally from Bengaluru, Gauri Spratt works in the fashion, beauty and wellness space and is now based in Mumbai. She is also a mother to a young son. While many people first heard of Gauri after her relationship with Aamir Khan became public, the two actually go back a long way. They first met around 25 years ago but eventually lost touch. Years later, they reconnected, and over time, their friendship grew into a relationship.

Aamir introduced Gauri to the media during his 60th birthday celebrations in March 2025, confirming their relationship for the first time. Since then, the couple has been spotted together at a few public events, though they have largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight. In several interviews over the past year, Aamir has spoken about how Gauri has brought happiness into his life and how grateful he is to have found love again.

Aamir Khan's previous marriages This will be Aamir Khan's third marriage. He was previously married to Reena Dutta, whom he wed in 1986. The couple separated in 2002 and are parents to two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan.

Aamir later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. They announced their separation in 2021 but continue to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan. Over the years, Aamir has spoken warmly about both Reena and Kiran, often saying that they remain an important part of his life. Despite their separations, they have maintained a cordial relationship and continue to support each other as co-parents.