Justin Baldoni's updated lawsuit cites intimacy coordinator's note that Blake Lively skipped

Justin Baldoni has added more in his lawsuit against Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, including details about notes he received from the It Ends With Us intimacy coordinator during a meeting that Lively reportedly chose not to attend. Blake Lively allegedly rejected proposals from an intimacy coordinator and later accused Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment while he countersued for extortion and interference in film production.

Baldoni claimed in the updated complaint that he was placed in the “less than ideal position of having to relay” the intimacy coordinator’s notes to Lively himself. The actor-director stated that he travelled to Lively’s penthouse in New York City—where she had allegedly requested to meet—to discuss plans for the film’s intimate scenes, per lawsuit.

The notes from the intimacy coordinator, dated April 2023, suggested that Baldoni’s character “goes down on” Lively’s character, with the scene featuring both characters “orgasming” and engaging in “foreplay.”

ALSO READ| Blake Lively stays ‘just tries to focus on family life’ amid tiring Justin Baldoni case

However, Lively allegedly responded by saying she did not want to “orgasm” onscreen because she was “too old for that,” per her lawsuit.

Baldoni countersued Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Baldoni claimed he then presented an alternative suggestion from the intimacy coordinator’s notes before “moving on” from the discussion. “In the end, Lively rejected all of the intimacy coordinator’s proposals to rewrite the scenes herself,” his lawsuit stated.

The court documents further asserted that Lively later filed a complaint in which she accused Baldoni of discussing his own sex life and inserting gratuitous scenes involving her character's “orgasm”.

Baldoni’s legal team also responded to Lively’s separate allegations about the filming conditions of a birth scene in the movie. Lively had previously stated that the scene took place on a “chaotic” and “crowded” set that lacked “standard industry protections,” as she was allegedly wearing only a small piece of fabric to cover her private area.

ALSO READ| Justin Baldoni releases statement Blake Lively reportedly drafted for him to take 'accountability' of bad press

However, Baldoni’s lawsuit refuted this, claiming that Lively “was wearing black briefs and a pregnancy suit that covered her midsection, and her top was covered by a hospital gown” during the filming of the scene.

Both of the It Ends With Us stars' lawsuits are scheduled to go to trial on March 9, 2026.