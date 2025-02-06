Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori appears fully covered in first outing after shocking nude Grammys look

Kanye West and Bianca Censori made a red carpet appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards, which went on to make headlines. During the live red carpet moment, Bianca turned heads with a bold fashion statement, wearing a sheer, skin-tight dress that left little to the imagination. Now, days after the ceremony, the couple were seen in public for the first time, where Bianca was seen covered up from head to toe. (Also read: Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori to face legal action for shocking ‘nude’ Grammys stunt?) Bianca Censori did a fashion U-turn in first outing after the Grammys.

Bianca spotted after the Grammys

As per new pictures shared by The Mirror US, Bianca was seen out for a date night with Kanye. For the occasion, she opted for a white zip-up jacket with grey skin-tight leggings. She also wore shades, and a matching pair of heels to complete the look. This look comes after she went viral for her shocking Grammys look, which sparked controversy over its appropriateness at the high-profile event.

More details

Since the event, Kanye has come out in defense for Bianca's nude outfit and said in a since-deleted Instagram post, “FOR CLARITY. MY WIFE IS THE MOST GOOGLED PERSON ON THE PLANET CALLED EARTH.” He also shared screenshots of Google analytics pages which showed how the interest grew on Bianca grew after the Grammys appearance.

Kanye was nominated for Best Rap Song for his track Carnival, but he lost to Kendrick Lamar. There were speculations that Kanye and Bianca were escorted out of the event, but a source close to the Grammy Awards clarified that this wasn't true. Apparently, Kanye and Bianca departed the ceremony after their red carpet appearance.

The Grammy Awards were hosted by Trevor Noah this year. Some of the big winners of the night were Beyonce, Sabrina Carpenter, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars.