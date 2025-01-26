Lily Phillips faces US deportation threat over plan to sleep with 1,000 men in a day

Lily Phillips, a 23-year-old British model, revealed that she initially planned to film her controversial stunt of having sex with 1,000 men in a day on American soil, which led to her facing deportation threats. Lily Phillips, a 23-year-old British model

She shared that she was warned about being removed from the country if she followed through with the bold act. Additionally, she faced scrutiny from US border officials, who questioned whether she was involved in prostitution.

Speaking on the Plug Talk podcast, the OnlyFans star said her stunt "almost got her banned from the US." For context, OnlyFans is a subscription-based platform that allows creators to share exclusive content with their subscribers.

Here's what Lily Phillips said

In a clip from the Plug Talk podcast shared on X by "@RT_com," host Lena Nersesian said, “She just came in last night. Had a hard time coming in.”

Lily Philips confirmed that she was stopped by officers at LAX and questioned about her X-rated career and the purpose of her visit to the United States.

Lily, who previously admitted she "doesn’t know what self-respect is," claimed: “They were asking if I was a prostitute." She joked in response, "Depends who’s asking."

She further explained, “I was very much, like, ‘Yeah, I f*** all these guys but they don't pay a penny, so it's not prostitution technically’.”

The controversial OnlyFans star, criticised as "bizarre" by another model, stated: “I just f*** a lot of guys.”

Additionally, she revealed, “I was meant to do it here, but I got quite a lot of advice saying, ‘you will be deported if you do it here’.”

Lily's previous sex-stunts

Lily, who recently broke down in a documentary by filmmaker Joshua Pieters, rose to instant fame after sleeping with 101 men in 24 hours, The Sun reported.

The influencer, who previously revealed she had received death threats and faced a potential ban from Airbnb for using a rental for a sexual stunt without the owner’s consent, shared that she first joined OnlyFans at the age of 19.

At the time, she was a micro-influencer with 16,000 Instagram followers but grew tired of posting fashion content and decided to shift her career to the adult industry.

After joining OnlyFans in 2020, Lily, who now boasts 712,000 followers and stunned many when she encouraged women to "send husbands and boyfriends" to help her reach her goal of sleeping with 1,000 men, recalled: “I tried to sign up when I was 17, with my provisional ID and it didn’t go through.”