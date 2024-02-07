Why is US porn star Whitney Wright's Iran visit raising eyebrows?

Amidst the ongoing US-Iran concerns, an American porn actor, Whitney Wright's visit to Iran has sparked a controversy. Whitney, who is a staunch support of the Palestinian cause is facing accusations of propagating Iran government's propaganda as she travels across the country. Whitney Wright visited the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran, which was abandoned after the 1979 hostage crisis

US porn star Whitney Wright's Iran visit

As the US-Iran tensions are rising amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas war Whitney visited the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran, which was abandoned after the 1979 hostage crisis. Her social media posts included images from the US embassy, where she posed next to a torn US flag on the ground. The Association Femme Azadi, a France-based organization for Iranian women, has claimed she was invited to Tehran to promote the Islamic republic.

Iran denies issuing visa to Whitney Wright

Despite the Iranian authorities denying involvement and stating she was issued a visa like any other foreign citizen, the nature of her visit stirred controversy.

Wright, known for her strong criticism of Iran's arch-enemy Israel, angered many Iranian exiles by adhering to the strict Islamic dress code for women during her visit. Prominent Iranian dissident Masih Alinejad expressed discontent, stating that Wright, despite being "completely covered up" in the images, was in a country where women are penalized for showing their hair. “Iranian authorities have denied being behind the visit by an American porn star, Whitney Wright, saying she was issued a visa like any other foreign citizen and they had not been aware of her “obscene” profession.”

"This is a big lie from the regime after receiving many backlash from Iranian people on social media. We all know that the American embassy is at the disposal of the authorities and nobody can enter without coordination, even to visit the museum section, it must be coordinated with the officials in advance."

Iranian women right activists up in arms

Many are angry that Iran is allowing a porn star to roam around as it imprisons Nobel Peace Prize laureate and women’s rights activist Narges Mohammadi. The Iran government has been criticised for its crackdown on women since the 2022 death in police custody of Mahsa Amini and the nationwide protests it sparked.

Despite the denial of any official invitation by the Iranian foreign ministry, criticism is rising with many questioning whether her visit was a form of Iran propaganda. Wright responded to the backlash, emphasizing that she was merely sharing her experiences. she described the U.S. Embassy as a place she “HAD to visit” in her Instagram post. Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard now runs it as a museum.

Iranian reports indicate that she has already left the country, but the duration of her stay remained unclear. The adult film star seems to have been on a regional tour, also sharing images from Egypt, Lebanon, and Morocco. This incident is not the first time a porn star's visit to Iran has generated controversy; in 2016, British adult entertainment actor Candy Charms visited the country for cosmetic surgery on her nose.