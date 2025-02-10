‘God bless Israel’: Bianca Censori breaks silence on Kanye West’s hate-filled rant, expresses concern

Bianca Censori has spoken out following her husband Kanye West’s latest string of controversial and hate-filled social media posts. The Australian model took to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday night, sharing a heartfelt message about her concerns for West’s well-being. Kanye West and Bianca Censori pose at the red carpet during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 2, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole(REUTERS)

Bianca Censori’s emotional plea for Kanye West

After turning heads with her nearly-naked outfit on the 2025 Grammys red carpet, Yeezy model and Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, is now expressing concern over her husband’s latest controversy.

She wrote, “Lord, I lift up my husband to You with love & concern. Soften his heart, guide his words, and fill him with wisdom and kindness. Protect him from trouble & lead him toward understanding & respect for all people.”

Censori continued by reaffirming her love for West despite their differences, asking for strength in their relationship and ending her post with, “God Bless Israel and All The Good Jewish Pple. Amen.”

West has sparked outrage with a series of hate-filled rants, going on an antisemitic tirade where he attacked Jewish people, praised Adolf Hitler, and even identified as a Nazi. Adding fuel to the fire, he promoted a Yeezy T-shirt featuring a swastika and doubled down on his past controversial comments on slavery.

David Schwimmer calls for Kanye West to be banned

The X post comes shortly after actor David Schwimmer urged X owner Elon Musk to ban West from the platform. The Friends star wrote on Instagram, “We can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate-filled, ignorant bile… but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone.”

He pointed out that West has 32.7 million followers, which is twice the number of Jews in existence, emphasising that his words could incite real-world violence.

Social Media questions if Bianca’s message is really hers

While some viewed Censori’s post as a genuine attempt to address the situation, others on social media remain skeptical. Many believe that Kanye himself may be using his wife’s account to defend and protect his image.

“Well, this confirms it's him writing everything,” one X user wrote. “This situation might be unsafe for Bianca,” another said. “we know you're being abused hon. all you need to do is ask for help,” another chimed in. “This isn’t his first time, classic Kanye. It’s always something with him whenever he doesn’t feel he gets enough attention.”

Others have expressed concern for Censori’s well-being, with Twitter users speculating that she may be in a troubling situation.