David Schwimmer blasts Kanye West; urges Elon Musk to ‘stop giving deranged bigot a megaphone’

David Schwimmer is speaking out against Kanye West’s latest controversial remarks. The Friends star took to Instagram on Saturday to call on X owner Elon Musk to remove West from the platform. West has been making headlines for a string of disturbing social media posts following his wife Bianca Censori’s controversial Grammy red carpet appearance. David Schwimmer signs JITC letter blasting Motion Picture Academy for 'antisemitism'

From praising Adolf Hitler to urging Donald Trump to free Diddy, the Yeezy rapper is continuously raising eyebrows with his social media activities.

Schwimmer calls out Musk over Kanye West’s Antisemitic posts

“We can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate-filled, ignorant bile… but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk,” Schwimmer wrote on his Instagram.

He pointed out that West’s massive following amplifies his harmful rhetoric. “Kanye West has 32.7 million followers on your platform, X. That’s twice as many people than the number of Jews in existence. His sick hate speech results in REAL LIFE violence against Jews.”

Schwimmer criticises lack of action against West

Schwimmer noted that in previous years, such remarks would have led to account suspensions. West himself was banned from X for nearly eight months between 2022 and 2023 after posting a swastika and a series of disturbing content that derailed his career and cost him his brand partnerships including Adidas. That ban came under Musk’s ownership of the platform, but since then, moderation policies have been significantly relaxed.

Schwimmer questioned the lack of public outrage, writing:

“I don’t know what’s worse, the fact that he identifies as a Nazi (which implies he wants to exterminate ALL marginalized communities including his own) or the fact that there is not sufficient OUTRAGE to remove and ban him from all social media at this point.”

West’s latest controversies spark backlash

The Vultures rapper has been on a rant, targeting a range of topics. In the past 24 hours, he has:

Praised Adolf Hitler and identified as a Nazi

Promoted a Yeezy t-shirt featuring a swastika

Repeated controversial comments on slavery

Denounced the #MeToo movement

Criticised plus-sized models

West taking to his social media handles wrote, “I don’t like or trust no Jewish person, and this is completely sober with no Hennessy.” He also called himself “a Nazi,” and, “racist," and continued, "Stereotypes exist for a reason and they all be true. You can get money with Jewish people but they always gonna steal and invite you over to they house on Friday.”

He further added, “Jewish people actually hate white people and use black people,” and, “I love Hitler. Now what bitches. I’m never apologizing for my Jewish comments.”

While some high-profile figures, including Meghan McCain and Piers Morgan, have criticised West’s comments, there hasn’t been a large-scale movement demanding his removal. Schwimmer made it clear that silence on the issue is a form of complicity.

“Silence is complicity,” he concluded.