Kanye West X rant: How is Kim Kardashian taking it?

Kim Kardashian wants ‘nothing to do’ with ex-husband and rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, after his unhinged all-caps rant on microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. (Reuters)

According to a source quoted in a Page Six report, Kim Kardashian thinks that Kanye West’s latest social media rant ‘is disturbing’.

The report said that Kim Kardashian didn't read the messages that her ex-husband posted on X because she didn't think that it was worth her time and energy. She also reportedly hasn't reached out to Kanye regarding any matter, including the latest rant.

According to Page Six, representatives for both Kardashian and West did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The ex-couple had tied the knot in May 2014 in Florence, Italy. But they finalised their divorce in November 2022. Kardashian filed for a divorce in February 2021. They have four kids together. The rapper is currently married to Bianca Censori.

What did Kanye West say in the X rant that Kim Kardashian finds ‘disturbing’?

In a series of all capital rants on X, Kanye West said that he loves Adolf Hitler.

“I LOVE HITLER. NOW WHAT B***," he wrote in a post, followed by saying,” Let's SEE IF YALL GIVE THAT MONEY BACK.”

Ye also added "IM A NAZI."

The series of tweets also mentioned X and Tesla owner Elon Musk and his apparent Nazi salute during Donald Trump's inauguration last month.

“ELON STOLE MY NAZI SWAG AT THE INAUGURATION YOOOO MY GUY GET YOUR OWN THIRD RALE," he wrote.

Ye also talked about his wife Bianca Censori’s dress for the Grammys, lashing out at those who called it a stunt.

“Anyone who called my wife’s Grammy look a stunt is dumb and laaaame yes youuuu She been dressing naked for 2 years Now all of a sudden it’s a stunt Every single b**** on the planet wish they had her bravery body platform and access to money and a husband that supported they personal expression There are a lot of things that had to converge for this moment to happen,” he wrote.