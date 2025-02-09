Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s lavish $360M megayacht turns heads ahead of Super Bowl 2025

Shahid “Shad” Khan, owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, made a statement ahead of Super Bowl 2025 with his extraordinary 400-foot megayacht, Kismet. Docked in downtown New Orleans, this $360 million vessel has quickly become the talk of the town. The yacht is turning heads, with some even calling it a "flex" by Khan, according to Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel. Liam Coen, new Head Coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, poses with owner Shad Khan after he was introduced to the media at the Miller Electric Center on January 27, 2025.(Getty Images via AFP)

Shad Khan's $360 Million Megayacht docks in New Orleans

Khan’s Kismet, which was purchased in 2024, is a floating palace. With six decks, it houses three pools, four fireplaces, a pickleball court, a basketball court, and even a cryotherapy chamber and sauna, according to NY Post.

Its dining areas, outdoor cinema, and dance floor add to its allure. The yacht can accommodate up to 12 guests and 36 crew members. Chartering this vessel would cost a staggering $3.1 million, excluding expenses.

A symbol of Khan’s influence

The Kismet features a jaguar statue at the bow, a nod to Khan's beloved Jaguars. Its arrival has sparked social media buzz, reinforcing Khan's powerful presence in the NFL, despite major offseason changes for his team. After a rough 2024 season, Khan made bold moves, including firing head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke. The hiring of new head coach Liam Coen and other key staff changes signal Khan’s ambition to turn the Jaguars around.

This megayacht is Khan’s fourth and third megayacht. Khan's Jaguars have also brought in former Vikings staff member Grant Udinski as their new offensive coordinator. Additionally, ex-Packers assistant coach Anthony Campanile will step in as the team's defensive coordinator.