Winter storm alert: 90 Million Americans at risk as snow, ice hit the Northern US

Over 90 million people are under winter weather alerts as a major winter storm sweeps through the Midwest and Northeast, bringing snow, sleet, and freezing rain this weekend. The storm has already caused travel disruptions and could lead to hazardous conditions on the roads. Here's what to expect: People walk with umbrellas during a winter storm in Time Square in New York City, U.S., February 6, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon(REUTERS)

Winter weather warnings across 19 states

Winter alerts are in effect from the Midwest to the Northeast, spanning 19 states, ABC reports. Cities like Green Bay and Detroit have already experienced light snow, while heavy snow is expected to fall in the Northeast by Saturday evening. By Sunday morning, conditions will improve, though some light snow showers could persist.

Also read: Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -23.39 °C, check weather forecast for February 9, 2025

Snowfall predictions and accumulations

The Northeast is set to receive snowfall, with up to 6 inches expected in many areas and some locations possibly seeing up to a foot of snow. New York City might receive 2 to 5 inches, while Boston could see between 4 to 7 inches of snow. In addition to the snow, parts of southern Pennsylvania and the Mid-Atlantic could see freezing rain and ice.

Super Bowl travel concerns

The timing of this storm complicates travel plans for Super Bowl fans heading to New Orleans. Major airports in Chicago, Detroit, and Boston are preparing for delays and cancellations due to snow and ice. The storm is also causing issues for flights arriving in Louisiana, though New Orleans will enjoy mild weather for the game.

Also read: Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 12.23 °C, check weather forecast for February 9, 2025

Travel disruptions and power outages

The storm is already causing travel problems, with over 2,900 flight delays and more than 480 cancellations reported. Major airports, including Boston Logan International, expect delays due to the storm. On the ground, icy conditions and poor visibility are making travel dangerous, especially in the Great Lakes region. Power outages are also being reported, with over 2,100 homes in West Virginia without power.

State of emergency and preparedness

Governors in affected states, including New York and Massachusetts, have issued emergency declarations. In Boston, city officials are ensuring that at-risk residents, including the homeless, have access to emergency shelters. Authorities have also activated snow removal operations and encouraged residents to stay off the roads.

More storms on the horizon

After this weekend’s storm, another system is set to move into the Mid-Atlantic on Tuesday, bringing heavy snow and ice to Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Richmond. This is expected to be followed by yet another storm later in the week. Meteorologists predict that the rest of February will be filled with active weather, leading to continued winter disruptions.

Temperatures are expected to remain colder than usual across the Northeast, with another Arctic blast predicted for next week. This is due to the positioning of the jet stream, which will continue to funnel storms across the northern U.S. Meteorologists warn that the pattern will likely persist until mid-February, meaning more snow and ice could be on the way.