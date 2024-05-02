Dubai rain: Heavy showers disrupt flights; schools closed. Check UAE weather alerts

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is preparing for another round of challenging weather. Schools have been closed, remote work has been recommended, and flight services are anticipated to be affected by inclement weather. UAE issues weather warnings: Schools closed, remote work advised(X/National Centre of Meteorology)

An orange alert was issued on Thursday as heavy rains and thunderstorms lashed the UAE. The country experienced heavy rains since midnight, with showers and lightning observed in Dubai as early as 2:35 am, according to the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology, Khaleej Times reported.

Dubai weather forecast

According to UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, the weather conditions are expected to be less severe than the recent downpour, that resulted in severe floods.

• Thursday: Moderate to heavy rain is forecast in different areas, accompanied by lightning, thunder, and small hailstones concentrated in western regions, coasts, and some eastern regions.

• Friday and Saturday: Cloud amounts decrease with continued chance of light to moderate rains, potentially heavy in some southern and eastern areas.

Dubai weather warning for Thursday and Friday

• All educational institutions will conduct remote learning on Thursday and Friday.

• Government and private sector employees will work remotely, excluding essential and response/recovery roles.

• Roads leading to areas prone to water accumulation and dams will be closed during the weather event.

• Public advised to stay away from affected areas and follow directives of field teams.

The public urged to avoid mountainous, desert, and sea areas for safety.

Dubai rain may impact air flights

• Authorities have advised passengers to verify their flight status directly with their respective airlines and contemplate arriving at the airport ahead of schedule to allow for potential delays or queues induced by the weather conditions.

“Heavy thunderstorms are forecast in Dubai on May 2. If you’re travelling to Dubai International Airport, you may experience road delays. We recommend adding extra travel time to reach the airport and using Dubai Metro where possible,” Emirates airline’s spokesperson said, Khaleej Times reported.