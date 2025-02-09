Menu Explore
Kim Kardashian warns Bianca Censori amid Grammys red carpet drama: ‘If she breaks any rules…’

ByBhavika Rathore
Feb 09, 2025 01:02 AM IST

As Kanye West enjoys spotlight with Bianca Censori, Kim Kardashian remains focused on her kids' upbringing. She has clear rules for their care with Censori.

Kanye West may be revelling in the spotlight his wife, Bianca Censori, recently garnered on the red carpet, but it seems his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, isn’t exactly sharing in the praise. Raised by her protective mother, Kris Jenner, she has always prioritised the well-being and upbringing of her children, and their welfare is likely front and centre in her mind as the public attention surrounding her ex-husband’s new marriage continues to grow.

Kardashian enforces strict rules for kids under Bianca Censori's care amid the Grammys red carpet controversy.(Instagram)
Kardashian enforces strict rules for kids under Bianca Censori's care amid the Grammys red carpet controversy.(Instagram)

Kim Kardashian says if Censori ‘breaks any rules…'

The source shared with InTouch that Kardashian “made it clear that if he [her son] breaks any of the rules they’ve agreed on about posting online while he’s under Bianca’s care there will be h*** to pay.” The source added, “Kim is very strict with her kids and she doesn’t want them thinking they can get away with whatever they want just because they’re with their stepmom.”

The insider also shared that while the billionaire has a long “list of strict rules” for Censori to follow, she is not “going to stand in the way of Bianca having a relationship with her kids.”

As far as the rules are concerned, Kardashian has asked the Australian model to “limit the amount of candy they eat,” and not have them come home “wired from having a ton of sugar and junk.” She has also instructed her to be “strict” with her kids’ bedtime so they are on the right schedule when they come back to their mother’s home. One final rule is that “screen time” and “social media” access should be “limited and monitored closely,” as reported by OK! Magazine.

Kim Kardashian’s strict rules for her kids

Saint, Kim Kardashian's oldest son, is said to be a big fan of YouTube and was required to sign a contract before gaining access to the platform. She shared the contract on Instagram in September 2024 which read, “I, Saint West, agree to follow my moms [sic] rules in order to have a YouTube channel. I am not allowed to comment any personal family information. I am not allowed to film any personal information. I am not allowed to film while North is recording music.”

The source revealed that the rules Kardashian set in place for Saint’s YouTube use are what she referred to when she warned there would be "h*** to pay" if they weren't followed. Since her split from Kanye West in 2021, Kardashian has been diligently co-parenting, ensuring both structure and safety for their children.

