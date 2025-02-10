Serena Williams sends strong message to Taylor Swift after Super Bowl ‘boos’

Tennis champ Serena Williams may not be in the stands with Taylor Swift as the Chiefs take on the Eagles, but she's still serving up some serious support! After Swift was met with boos when her face popped up on the jumbotron, Williams clapped back at the haters with a winning shot of love. Serena Williams poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala (REUTERS)

Serena’s message to Taylor after Super Bowl boos

Swift, who was in attendance to cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, was briefly shown on the jumbotron at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Some Philadelphia Eagles fans in the crowd responded with jeers, prompting Swift to give an unimpressed side-eye.

The confused pop star didn’t realise what was happening at first, and the camera caught her mouthing the words, “What’s going on?” in disbelief.

Shortly after the game began, Williams took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her love for the singer.

“I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!! [sic],” the 23-time Grand Slam champion wrote.

Fans rally behind the Popstar

Swift’s fans appreciated Williams’ show of support, flooding the replies with praise: “Say it louder!” one user urged. “We love seeing queens supporting queens!!!!” another wrote. “I always knew Serena was a real one ❤️,” a fan added.

Swift has previously addressed the backlash she receives when attending Kelce’s games. In her TIME Person of the Year interview, she dismissed the negativity, particularly from certain male fans.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she said. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is. I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

She also joked about the criticism, saying she has “no awareness” if she’s “pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Blake Lively’s absence sparks speculation

While Swift enjoyed the game with Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone, and the Haim sisters, one noticeable absence in her Super Bowl suite was Blake Lively.

According to reports, Swift felt “used” by Lively after being dragged into the actress’ ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni. The situation has fueled speculation about a potential rift between the longtime friends.

Despite the drama and the crowd’s reaction. with icons like Williams standing up for her, it’s clear that Swift isn’t letting the boos get to her.