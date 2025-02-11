OnlyFans model's alleged stalker arrested after South Florida mansion break-in

OnlyFans model Sophie Rain and some other influencers in her circle had a nightmare incident with an alleged stalker at their South Florida mansion. The suspect was arrested after facing off against SWAT, per TMZ. A source close to the model in her early 20s divulged that the man in question broke into Sophie and others’ new Fort Lauderdale home – which is on water. The band of influencers had rented the place to shoot content just last week. Sophie Rain previously announced her jaw-dropping $43 million earnings for 2024, outperforming several sports icons. (Instagram)

Post-Super Bowl terror: Alleged stalker found at OnlyFans model Sophie Rain's new home

Returning from the Super Bowl on Monday morning, the crew discovered the Florida home’s back window shattered with the alarm going off while a man was still inside. Sophie’s alleged stalker, whose name has yet to be revealed, tried scamming her, introducing himself as the new owner of the unit. However, the crew of young women called his bluff and saved themselves by quickly leaving the place and calling the cops on the suspect.

Even when the big guns - SWAT and the Coast Guard - arrived, they had to spend hours communicating with the man, urging him to exit the property before they finally made their way in. Once in, the officers arrested him without further incident.

Second incident to rattle the OnlyFans model and her friend this year

This wasn’t the first incident of the sort to shake Sophie and co to their core. In late January, Rain encountered a similar situation when a man showed up at their old home. The scene was recorded by Toochi Kash, Sophie’s friend – also an OnlyFans model. Although the place’s owners alerted the police, the random guy troubling the young crew left before their arrival.

Who is Sophie Rain?

The adult content creator previously made headlines after she rocked OnlyFans records and announced her staggering earnings of $43 million for 2024. Before transitioning to the adult entertainment industry, Sophie began working as a waitress for Hollywood stars and elite athletes at 18, balancing her influencer identity.

In a late 2024 Instagram post, Rain and fellow creator Aishah Sofey dubbed themselves the “highest-paid duo,” who'd even surpassed pro-athletes like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Aaron Judge.

She currently has a following of over 6.3 million on Instagram.