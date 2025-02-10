Bianca Censori’s rep says her Twitter post on Kanye West's hate-filled rant is ‘fake’: 'It does not belong to her'

Kanye West recently sparked outrage with a controversial and hate-filled social media rant in which he attacked Jewish people. His wife, Bianca Censori, defended him on social media. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, her apparent cry for help in the social media post is 'fake.' Kanye West shares picture with his wife Bianca Censori.

What Bianca's representative said

Bianca's representative told the publication late on Sunday, "A post uploaded on Saturday night to a verified X (formerly Twitter) account, featuring the blue checkmark and claiming to be Censori, is fake and does not belong to Ye’s wife. We have reached out to X to have the account unverified and/or banned."

The post, which remains on the platform, reads, "Lord, I lift up my husband to You with love & concern. Soften his heart, guide his words, and fill him with wisdom and kindness. Protect him from trouble & lead him towards understanding & respect for all people. Despite our differences, I love him unconditionally. Strengthen our bond & help me be a source of patience & encouragement. I trust in Your grace to work in his heart. God Bless Israel and all the good Jewish people. Amen."

Kanye West faces backlash

Kanye faced backlash over his series of hate-filled rants in which he attacked Jewish people, praised Adolf Hitler, and even identified as a Nazi. He even promoted a Yeezy T-shirt featuring a swastika and reignited his controversial comments on slavery. Following this, on Sunday night, Kanye reportedly deactivated his X account.

Friends star David Schwimmer also condemned Kanye for his remarks and urged X owner Elon Musk to remove him from the platform. "We can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate-filled, ignorant bile… but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk," the actor wrote on Instagram. "Kanye West has 32.7 million followers on your platform, X. That’s twice as many people as the number of Jews in existence. His sick hate speech results in REAL-LIFE violence against Jews," he added.