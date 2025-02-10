Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bianca Censori’s rep says her Twitter post on Kanye West's hate-filled rant is ‘fake’: 'It does not belong to her'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 10, 2025 07:53 PM IST

Bianca Censori's representative claimed that the model's tweet cry for help after husband Kanye West faced backlash over hate-filled rant is ‘fake’.

Kanye West recently sparked outrage with a controversial and hate-filled social media rant in which he attacked Jewish people. His wife, Bianca Censori, defended him on social media. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, her apparent cry for help in the social media post is 'fake.'

Kanye West shares picture with his wife Bianca Censori.
Kanye West shares picture with his wife Bianca Censori.

(Also Read: Kanye West deactivates X hours after Super Bowl ad with Gotham's Joker aura: End to Nazi, Diddy love rant?)

What Bianca's representative said

Bianca's representative told the publication late on Sunday, "A post uploaded on Saturday night to a verified X (formerly Twitter) account, featuring the blue checkmark and claiming to be Censori, is fake and does not belong to Ye’s wife. We have reached out to X to have the account unverified and/or banned."

The post, which remains on the platform, reads, "Lord, I lift up my husband to You with love & concern. Soften his heart, guide his words, and fill him with wisdom and kindness. Protect him from trouble & lead him towards understanding & respect for all people. Despite our differences, I love him unconditionally. Strengthen our bond & help me be a source of patience & encouragement. I trust in Your grace to work in his heart. God Bless Israel and all the good Jewish people. Amen."

Kanye West faces backlash

Kanye faced backlash over his series of hate-filled rants in which he attacked Jewish people, praised Adolf Hitler, and even identified as a Nazi. He even promoted a Yeezy T-shirt featuring a swastika and reignited his controversial comments on slavery. Following this, on Sunday night, Kanye reportedly deactivated his X account.

Friends star David Schwimmer also condemned Kanye for his remarks and urged X owner Elon Musk to remove him from the platform. "We can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate-filled, ignorant bile… but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk," the actor wrote on Instagram. "Kanye West has 32.7 million followers on your platform, X. That’s twice as many people as the number of Jews in existence. His sick hate speech results in REAL-LIFE violence against Jews," he added.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On