Jay-Z rips into Tony Buzbee for jumping into case without even meeting client

The legal battle between Jay Z and attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents several individuals accusing Sean "Diddy" Combs of sexual misconduct, has intensified. The rapper's team has filed new legal documents accusing Buzbee of jumping into a high-profile case without even meeting his client before filing the complaint — an act that Jay's legal team insists is an ethical violation. The woman accusing Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jay-Z of rape can proceed in court anonymously.

Jay-Z slams Buzbee for rushing into case without client meeting

In the latest development, Jay-Z’s legal team has doubled down on their calls for sanctions against Tony Buzbee, citing Buzbee's admission that he never met with the Jane Doe at the center of the lawsuit before proceeding with the filing, according to TMZ.

Also read: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Plantation wedding controversy resurfaces amid Justin Baldoni feud

The rapper alongside disgraced music mogul Sean Diddy Combs was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl at a 2000 MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in New York City.

While Buzbee stands by his decision to represent the accuser, claiming that the case was appropriately vetted, Jay-Z's lawyers argue that failing to meet with the client undermines the integrity of the entire process.

Legal battle intensifies after controversial interview

The situation has escalated following a controversial interview. The anonymous Jane Doe, whose identity remains unknown to Jay-Z and his legal team, previously alleged that she was drugged and assaulted by the two rap icons in a civil complaint filed in New York.

After giving an interview on NBC, inconsistencies emerged in her account, and she later admitted to making some mistakes. Jay-Z’s legal team believes that Tony Buzbee should have taken greater steps to verify the accuracy of the woman's claims before making them public.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck to split profits from $68M LA mansion still unsold after 6 months: Reports

While Buzbee works with many clients and may not meet every person involved, Jay-Z’s team believes not meeting this woman was a big mistake.