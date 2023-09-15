Watch: Comedian Tiffany Haddish chases Shakira at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

A video of Tiffany Haddish chasing Shakira at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, has gone viral on social media. The prestigious award ceremony was held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday. Shakira(REUTERS)

In the viral video, Haddish is seen wearing an all black dress and keeps shouting "Shakira, Shakira" till the superstar singer leaves the hall. Towards the end of the video, Haddish is seen sneaking in and photo bombing as a fan clicks a selfie with Shakira.

Netizens reacted to the video on social media platform "X"(formerly Twitter).

"She’s so annoying even doja ignored her," posted one user.

"It seems like Tiffany Haddish and Shakira are playing a real-life game of tag! ," wrote a second user.

"She annoys me so much….," complained another fan.

"Not shakira pretending she’s not hearing, she didn’t even turn her head, I know she was pissed," tweeted a fourth person.

Notably, Haddish was embroiled in a major controversy last year when she and Aries Spears were accused of grooming and molesting two young children. However, later the lawsuit against them was dismissed.

“God has been redecorating my life lately and I must say at 1st I was very uncomfortable. But I see where he is going with it and I am so much better off. Thank You God! You are the best at getting rid of the mess. ( and when I say mess you know who and what I mean God) Amen,” Haddish had tweeted after the case's dismissal.

Meanwhile, the award ceremony was attended by superstars like Nicki Minaj, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Justin Timberlake, Bebe Rexha and Megan Thee Stallion.

Swift was awarded the "Video of the Year" and "Song of the Year" award for “Anti-Hero”. Her album "Midnights" was adjudged the Album of the Year.