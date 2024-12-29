Beyonce facing ‘emotional turmoil’ as judge denies Jay-Z’s efforts to dismiss minor rape case: ‘She is heartbroken…’

A judge refused to dismiss rape allegations against Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z, making the singer feel “upset and concerned”. Despite the decision, she has chosen to “stick” to her spouse. Beyonce with her husband Jay Z, who is facing accusation of sexually assaulting a minor.(AFP)

Jay-Z, whose actual name is Shawn Carter, is embroiled in a legal battle with a woman who claims he raped her when she was just 13.

Judge Analisa Torres sided with the accuser on Thursday, allowing her anonymity for the next phase of proceedings, following attorney Alex Spiro's appeal to withdraw the case or mandate the woman's public identification.

Beyonce ‘is praying this will be over soon’

Speaking to Daily Mail, an insider stated that Beyoncé has come to terms with the fact that “there isn't anything she can do except support her man” in the midst of his legal troubles.

While the 43-year-old Beyonce believes her husband “1,000 percent”, she is “heartbroken” since his accuser is a “similar age” to their 12-year-old daughter, White Ivy.

“Beyoncé is upset and concerned about the allegations brought on to her husband,” the source started.

According to the insider, the Blackbird singer has come to terms with the fact that she cannot do much to change the way the world now perceives her spouse.

“She is praying this will be over soon and isn't dragged out,” they said, indicating that the celebrity is eager to return to her regular life as soon as possible. “Everyone wants to get back to their life and everyone wants to be happy.”

Is Beyonce experiencing ‘emotional turmoil’ due to case?

The hitmaker had experienced a great deal of 'emotional distress' as a result of the case, according to another source.

Beyoncé initially intended to go “into overdrive” to try and “show what a good man her husband is,” but she has now chosen to adopt a new strategy, they revealed.

“She knows that she must let this play out and not try to get involved anymore because it really does not involve her at all,” they said.

The lady, dubbed as Jane Doe, claims that at the age of 13, Carter and notorious rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs drugged and sexually assaulted her during an MTV Video Music Awards after-party in New York City.