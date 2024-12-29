Donald Trump accuses Dems of paying millions to Beyoncé, Oprah and others to endorse Kamala, ‘Totally against the law’

Donald Trump has accused Democrats of paying millions of dollars to celebrities to endorse Kamala Harris. Among those he accused the Dems of paying are Al Sharpton, who he called a “con artist.” Donald Trump accuses Dems of paying millions to Beyoncé, Oprah and others to endorse Kamala (REUTERS/Cheney Orr/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Taking to Truth Social, the president-elect wrote, “Are the Democrats allowed to pay $11,000,000, $2,000,000, and $500,000 to get the ENDORSEMENT of Beyoncé, Oprah, and Reverend Al? I don’t think so! Beyoncé didn’t sing, Oprah didn’t do much of anything (she called it “expenses”), and Al is just a third rate Con Man. So what is going on here??? Totally against the law, and I have heard there are many others!!!”

It is unclear where Trump found the figures he mentioned.

Were celebrities paid to endorse Kamala Harris?

Beyoncé and Oprah Winfrey did join the vice president on her failed presidential campaign trail. Back in October, Sharpton, the civil rights leader who hosts MSNBC’s ‘Politics Nation,’ interviewed Harris. Sharpton also held a get-out-the-vote rally to boost Harris’ candidacy. Weeks before the interview, Sharpton’s National Action Network nonprofit received $500,000 from the veep, according to the Washington Free Beacon. MSNBC has said it does not know anything about the donation, according to New York Post.

Winfrey has maintained that she has not been “paid a dime” by Harris’ campaign. “For the live-streaming event in September, my production company Harpo was asked to bring in set design, lights, cameras, crew, producers and every other item necessary (including the benches and the chairs we sat on) to put on a live production. I did not take any personal fee,” she wrote on social media.

It was initially reported that Harpo Productions, Winfrey’s company, was paid around $1 million for the September town hall with Harris. However, a new report later claimed the amount was underestimated, and that it was actually double the initial estimate that was reported. Two people familiar with the events told the New York Times that Harris’ campaign had actually paid Winfrey’s company closer to $2.5 million, which was only a small fraction of Harris’ $1.5 billion campaign spending.