Jay-Z withdraws legal motion in sexual assault case involving Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

ByBhavika Rathore
Feb 07, 2025 12:20 AM IST

Jay-Z has stepped back from his legal battle regarding sexual assault allegations involving him and Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

In a surprising turn of events, Jay-Z originally named, Shawn Carter, has taken a dramatic step back from his legal battle with the attorney representing the alleged victim in a troubling case involving both him and music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. According to RadarOnline, the rapper is shifting tactics to have the case dismissed, following the explosive accusations of sexual assault that have made headlines.

Jay-Z shifts legal strategy in sexual assault case, withdraws motion for sanction. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)(AP)
Also Read: Diddy threatened he could ‘kill you and nobody would know’ at his huge wealth's expense, alleges ex-employee

Jay-Z’s lawyer requests withdrawal in the recent case

Jay-Z and Diddy’s longtime lawyer, Alex Shapiro made a request to Judge Analisa Torres in a letter where he wrote, “We write on behalf of Defendant Shawn Carter to respectfully request that Mr. Carter’s Motion for Sanctions pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 11 be withdrawn at this time, without prejudice.”

He further stated, “We have discussed this matter with counsel for Plaintiff who consents to this submission and agrees the withdrawal is without prejudice."

Previously, the 99 Problems rapper filed a lawsuit to dismiss the one filed by an anonymous woman who alleged that she was raped by Jay-Z and Diddy when she was 13 years old, stating the claims were “too old to pursue," as reported by RadarOnline.

Also Read: Johnny Depp's lawyer reacts to Justin Baldoni-Blake Lively's It Ends With Us legal drama: ‘It's very aggressive’

Jay-Z’s lawsuit claiming the allegations are ‘too old’

Before that, the judge also denied the rapper’s request to identify the anonymous woman who is 24 years old now. In a two-page letter to Judge Torres, he wrote, “Plaintiff cannot recover for her sole claim under the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act (the GMV Law), as a matter of law, because the statute does not have retroactive effect.”

It further stated, “Plaintiff asserts a violation of the GMV Law for conduct that purportedly occurred in September 2000. But the GMV Law was not enacted until December 19, 2000, three months after the FAC claims the conduct occurred, and cannot apply retroactively to create a cause of action unavailable to Plaintiff at the time in question."

The victim claimed that the alleged rape took place at an afterparty in New York City after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.

