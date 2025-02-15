Rock legend Don Felder suffers ‘medical episode’ onstage: Here's why Eagles guitarist was rushed for treatment

Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder was forced to stop performing on Thursday when he suffered an unprecedented onstage medical emergency on the Rock Legends Cruise. The 77-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee’s management team has since revealed what led to the mid-performance health scare as he abruptly stopped strumming the guitar and stared into the distance. Don Felder, 77, was immediately escorted offstage during a Rock Legends Cruise performance. The cruise embarks on a voyage from Miami to the Bahamas. (YouTube - Travel The World)

Rock Legends Cruise audience roots for Don Felder during onstage medical episode

Visibly shaking, he tried to catch hold of the standing mic but ultimately had to be rushed for treatment. A YouTube video clip shows Felder ready to perform the track “Tequila Sunrise” when he appeared unsteady. As a crew member escorted him offstage, the crowd roared in support of the musician. “We love you, Don,” someone cheered him on, as others joined in unison to applaud and wish him well.

The legendary guitarist had to be helped off stage as he seemingly failed to keep his balance. He has since been advised to quarantine for the following 24 hours to ensure he’s well rested. Don Felder’s team released a statement on Friday, per the Daily Mail, shedding light on what afflicted him during the cruise, which sails between Miami and CocoCay, Bahamas.

What happened to him: Rock legend Don Felder's team responds

“Don experienced a medical episode last night during the show. He received medical attention and was deemed to be suffering from dehydration,” Felder’s manager, Charlie Brusco, told Fox News Digital. “By medical rules of the cruise, he’ll be in quarantine for the next 24 hours to rest. Arrangements are being made for him to play on Saturday and Sunday.”

Officials eventually also took to the ex-Eagles band member’s social media to address the shocking “medical episode.”

Don Felder's Instagram statement

“We appreciate everyone’s concern regarding Don Felder’s abrupt stop to his show last night on the Rock Legends Cruise,” read a statement on his Instagram Stories. “After receiving medical attention, he was deemed to be suffering from dehydration. He was given fluids, and is feeling much better.”

His team further assured that the artist’s well-being was prioritised, that subsequent shows would be rescheduled, and that adjustments would be made to the remaining portion of the cruise calendar to ensure his full recovery. “Thank you for your understanding and remember - drink your water,” they added.

The musical cruise’s lineup also includes Alice Cooper, Styx, John Watie, Foghat and Robin Trower.

Don Felder shone brightly as the Eagles' lead guitarist from 1974 to 2001. These years were marred with internal strife among the rock band members. The Grammy-winning band broke up in 1980, but eventually reformed in the 1990s, fusing a lineup of original and new members.