Kanye West’s anti-Semitic rant on X leaves Bianca Censori ‘traumatised' amid split rumours: Report

Bianca Censori, the wife of rapper Kanye West, is reportedly reeling from the aftermath of his recent anti-Semitic posts on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. The rapper, who has faced intense backlash, had his account suspended after making shocking remarks in support of Adolf Hitler and expressing hateful views towards Jewish people. His controversial behaviour did not stop there, as he also sparked outrage with a T-shirt bearing a black swastika and a contentious Super Bowl commercial. Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments have left his wife, Bianca Censori, deeply disturbed. REUTERS/Daniel Cole(REUTERS)

Censori ‘traumatised’ by West’s Nazi rant on X

The controversies surrounding West continue to unfold after Censori attracted attention with her bold and completely nude appearance on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards. Sources close to the couple revealed to MailOnline that the Australian model is stepping back from the art film project she had been working on with the rapper.

The film, which explores the female body and was shot in Japan, is reportedly in jeopardy, with producers contemplating abandoning the project. This setback could result in significant financial losses for the couple, with estimates suggesting the potential loss could exceed $25 million.

The source told the media outlet, “Bianca is deeply traumatized by Ye's actions," adding, "She does not align with these views at all. She is horrified by what he has done, as are so many people close to Ye, she is so put off by this that she is currently refusing to continue shooting.

The shooting for the film in Japan has been completed, however, the couple’s plan to shoot at a mysterious location for their movie is left hanging in the air because of Censori’s rigid stance, as reported by The Mirror US.

West’s infamous Nazi comments on X

Last week, West went on a three-day rant on X where he also posted some notorious comments where he wrote, “I'm never apologising for my Jewish comments I can say whatever the f**k I wanna say forever wheres my f***ing apology for freezing my accounts suck my d**k how's that for an apology."

In a separate legal development earlier this week, a former marketing employee of Kanye West filed a lawsuit against him in L.A. Superior Court. In the documents, according to The Mirror US, the employee claimed that West terminated her employment after making derogatory comments about her appearance and sending a text that read, “Hail Hitler.”

The lawsuit also accused the rapper of repeatedly making hateful and anti-Semitic remarks towards Jewish staff members, with the court filings alleging that he sent messages which read, “I Am A Nazi," and "Welcome to the first day of working for Hitler."