South Korean actor Kim Sae-ron who died at 24 was planning comeback with a new name and film

South Korean actor Kim Sae-ron was found dead on Sunday by the police. A Korea JoongAng Daily report claims that she was planning a big comeback, complete with a new name and film, and they quoted an acquaintance confirming it. (Also Read: Netflix's Bloodhounds actress Kim Sae Ron, 24, found dead at home) South Korean actor Kim Sae-ron had faced some setbacks in her career.

Kim Sae-ron’s comeback

Kim’s acquaintance spoke to Osen on Sunday and said that her sudden death was something ‘we never imagined would happen’. They told the press, “She said she’d make money acting again after making a comeback with the film Guitar Man. She was preparing to open a cafe, while also getting ready to return to the entertainment industry. I still can’t believe it.”

The acquaintance who met Kim in the latter half of last year claimed that Kim recently changed her name to Kim Ah-im and that she was planning to move. “There were no signs at all, and I told her to call me if things got tough,” they said. The actor had finished filming for the movie in November, which is currently in post-production. Guitar Man reportedly follows a guitarist joining an underground band called Volcano.

The actor, who debuted in 2009, had laid low after she was caught driving under the influence in May 2022. She damaged several lampposts and guardrails in Gangnam District, south Seoul and was fined 20 million won in April 2023, claims the report. With negative public sentiment following the incident, she later struggled to land a new role. She tried to make a comeback with the play Dongchimi last year but withdrew due to health issues.

What happened to Kim Sae-ron

Kim Sae-ron was found dead in her house in Seoul on Sunday, police said. "She was found dead, and there is no sign of foul play," a police official told AFP without giving more details. She was 24 years old. Kim was found at her home Sunday evening by a friend who reported the discovery to police, Yonhap news agency said.

Kim is best known for her role in the 2010 movie The Man from Nowhere, where she played a kidnapped child rescued by a former special forces agent. For her performance, she won the Best New Actress award at the Korean Film Awards. In her career, Kim displayed versatility in a range of acting roles and won several other film awards.