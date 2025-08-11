Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 17: Release date, cast, where to watch and more

The Real Housewives of Atlanta recently wrapped its 16th season. Though there has been no official announcement about the return of the Bravo reality series, RHOA Season 17 will begin production soon, a Just Jared report said. The outlet added that the new season of Real Housewives of Atlanta will feature shocking revelations, some dynamic new characters and the return of some old favorites. Porsha Williams is set to return for Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 17.(Instagram/@porsha4real)

Real Housewives of Atlanta: Who is returning in Season 17?

According to the report, Porsha Williams, Drew Sidora, Phaedra Parks, Shamea Morton, Kelli Ferrell and Angela Oakley are all set to feature in RHOA Season 17. Apart from these cast members, Sheree Whitfield and Kim Zolciak are in talks to return as guests.

Pinky Cole Hayes, the founder of the vegan restaurant Slutty Vegan ATL, may join the Bravo reality series this season. Author and philanthropist Eudoxie Bridges and Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta alums Tammy Rivera and K Michelle could also join as the new cast members.

Real Housewives of Atlanta: Which cast members have exited the show?

Kenya Moore will not be returning after her exit midway through filming season 16. On June 14, 2024, Moore was suspended indefinitely while Bravo reviewed an alleged incident with another cast member that took place while filming. In November 2024, Moore revealed that the reason behind her exit was an incident with a new cast member that led to alleged threats. Not-safe-for-work imagery was displayed at an event the 53-year-old was hosting for her spa, Just Jared reported.

Brit Eady, who got into a feud with Moore in the last installment, will not return to RHOA as well. Cynthia Bailey, who was a main cast member from seasons three to 13, appeared in the 16th season of RHOA as a friend. However, she will not reprise her role in the upcoming installment.

Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 17: When and where to watch?

As per a Parade report, the new season will be out in 2026, at the earliest. The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 17 is expected to air on Bravo, with episodes streaming on Peacock the next day.

FAQs:

Will there be a season 17 of RHOA?

While an official announcement has not been made, the show will return for its 17th season as per a Just Jared report.

Will Kenya Moore be in season 17?

No, she exited the show in July 2025.

Who are the new housewives of Atlanta in 2025?

Porsha Williams, Drew Sidora, Phaedra Parks, Shamea Morton, Kelli Ferrell and Angela Oakley are expected to feature in RHOA Season 17.